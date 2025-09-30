Plex/Server Case Recommendations

Hey Guys,I'm kinda at a crossroads right now. I attached some pics of my full setup, so this is mind of a "how would you optimize the space" + "recommend me a case" type post.The desktop in question i need to overhaul is the left case on my desk (the one ith the Megazord on it):This is my soon to be obsolete 7700k system due to Win11...This workstation pulls PLEX and ARK:SA duties (dual instsnces at most, its for the friend group), so hw-wise, im looking at 12+C and 32GB minimum. Easy, not my problem, I'll find a Ryzen base and build thst out easily.My issue is what case to house this all in.Currently, I have 2x 8TB 3.5s which are 50% full with plex material, and ever growing. I'd like 4 total 3.5" drives worth of capacity, in a cage type config for expansion. No issues buying a large nvme for OS and ARK install duties, so no 2.5" slots would be required.Why don't you buy a NAS you ask? Good question, open to suggestions here too, but i still need compute for server duties.Like I said, really between splitting the system and going NAS plus new SFF for plex/Arkmhosting, or keeping it AIO and finding the right case.I do want a "black box" btw: no window and no rgb, but don't mind some of the more colorful or wood tonned options out there.EDIT: I do think a NAS and SFF PLEX/ARK/whatever else I want to to do type workstation build is my way forward, but idk right now.