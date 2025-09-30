  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Plex/Server Case Recommendations

AlphaQup

AlphaQup

[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
Joined
Oct 27, 2014
Messages
1,069
Hey Guys,

I'm kinda at a crossroads right now. I attached some pics of my full setup, so this is mind of a "how would you optimize the space" + "recommend me a case" type post.

The desktop in question i need to overhaul is the left case on my desk (the one ith the Megazord on it :)):
20250929_232248.jpg

This is my soon to be obsolete 7700k system due to Win11...

This workstation pulls PLEX and ARK:SA duties (dual instsnces at most, its for the friend group), so hw-wise, im looking at 12+C and 32GB minimum. Easy, not my problem, I'll find a Ryzen base and build thst out easily.

My issue is what case to house this all in.

Currently, I have 2x 8TB 3.5s which are 50% full with plex material, and ever growing. I'd like 4 total 3.5" drives worth of capacity, in a cage type config for expansion. No issues buying a large nvme for OS and ARK install duties, so no 2.5" slots would be required.

Why don't you buy a NAS you ask? Good question, open to suggestions here too, but i still need compute for server duties.

Like I said, really between splitting the system and going NAS plus new SFF for plex/Arkmhosting, or keeping it AIO and finding the right case.

I do want a "black box" btw: no window and no rgb, but don't mind some of the more colorful or wood tonned options out there.

EDIT: I do think a NAS and SFF PLEX/ARK/whatever else I want to to do type workstation build is my way forward, but idk right now.
 

Attachments

  • 20250929_232301.jpg
    20250929_232301.jpg
    371 KB · Views: 0
  • 20250929_232327.jpg
    20250929_232327.jpg
    339.9 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top