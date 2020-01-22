Plex Hardware Transcoding options

Discussion started by kirbyrj, Nov 23, 2019.

    kirbyrj

    Let's assume that I don't have a way to ensure that everything plays direct play, and I already know that direct play is the best way to do things and if I can find ways to direct play it's probably better anyway... Just get that out of the way before someone chimes in "Direct Play is better."

    For hardware transcoding on the fly with HEVC files transcoded to H.264 for compatibility, which is better out of the two options? I have a GTX 1060 3GB and a Intel i5 8400 using the IGP? Max I'd have two streams running at any time. I have zero experience using Nvenc, but I have used the IGP and it seems to work usually.

    My problem is I get a lot of "buffering" slowdowns depending on the file (1080p HEVC is original file). I would think that either should be able to real time transcode HEVC. Is the IGP just too slow? Should I throw in the 1060 3GB? I also have a 2700x and motherboard I could use instead of a Z370/8400 setup if I just used software.
     
  Nov 23, 2019 IdiotInCharge
    The 1060 is likely to help a bit, mostly because NVENC in Pascal is more advanced than the IGP in Skylake. It's worth trying out.
     
  Nov 27, 2019 Skillz
    Plex uses the GPU now?
     
  Nov 27, 2019 kirbyrj
    Yes with a Plex Pass
     
  Nov 27, 2019 Skillz
    Well dang, guess I need to update my server software and buy 4 Titans now.
     
  Nov 27, 2019 kirbyrj
    From what I gather there's a sweet spot with a Pascal Quattro card and nvenc if you need a lot of concurrent transcoding and streaming. Sounds like the regular GTX cards can only do two streams at a time. That's plenty for me but if the Intel IGP is just as good I might stick with that.

    My problem might actually be the audio not the video. I'm using a smart TV client. I have a Nvidia shield I might try next just to see if it makes a difference.
     
  Jan 6, 2020 jnmunsey
    There's been a patch out for a while that removes the two stream limit from all cards and it works perfectly. I personally will be getting either the 1650 SUPER which now uses the Turing NVENC or a 1660 with 6GB. I'll also use these cards for some mild gaming too as my Plex server is not dedicated.

    https://github.com/keylase/nvidia-patch

    https://github.com/keylase/nvidia-patch/tree/master/win
     
    Serenkol

    In your case, NVENC is better, but I would do it in H.264, in terms of coverage it is more and still I have AMD)
     
