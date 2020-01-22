Plex Hardware Transcoding options

Let's assume that I don't have a way to ensure that everything plays direct play, and I already know that direct play is the best way to do things and if I can find ways to direct play it's probably better anyway... Just get that out of the way before someone chimes in "Direct Play is better." For hardware transcoding on the fly with HEVC files transcoded to H.264 for compatibility, which is better out of the two options? I have a GTX 1060 3GB and a Intel i5 8400 using the IGP? Max I'd have two streams running at any time. I have zero experience using Nvenc, but I have used the IGP and it seems to work usually. My problem is I get a lot of "buffering" slowdowns depending on the file (1080p HEVC is original file). I would think that either should be able to real time transcode HEVC. Is the IGP just too slow? Should I throw in the 1060 3GB? I also have a 2700x and motherboard I could use instead of a Z370/8400 setup if I just used software.