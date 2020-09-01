Please Vet This PC Build

Hi, everyone. I've been asked to build an upper midrange gaming PC for my bother in law to run mostly MMOs like New World on a large 4K monitor and a VR setup yet to be purchased. I don't have a clear picture regarding how demanding of games he might want to run in the near future, so I think I have specced a bit of overkill in the GPU and generally all around, to make sure it will last him a while. Looking for a sanity check to make sure nothing really stands out as a big mistake. Here's the tentative list:Seems to be the best bang for the buck at the moment. Going to start with the stock cooler and upgrade if performance goals aren't met. Alternative might be to sell him one of my 3700X's. I also have some heat pipe coolers for 120mm fans (mostly Hyper 212's), would need to get AM4 mount.Entry level X570 board from preferred manufacturer ASRock. Supposedly will accept upcoming CPUs.B-die, though this may not be entirely necessary. Not planning on any hardcore OCing, just want it to be stable and fast.A cheaper alternative would be to get a smaller SSD and put the games on a spinner, but I want load times to be snappy. Not clear on how much room we need atm, maybe a 512GB would suffice.Probably overkill. Not sure if waiting until after the 17th will get us significantly more grunt for the dollar or not. If so, I may l loan him a 2060 until the new stuff comes out.Open to suggestions. Like an understated look, he's not a kid and doesn't care about RGB, etc.Can't go wrong with Seasonic Gold, at least that's how it used to be.I like Pro because it allows more control over when updates are installed. That's worth extra in my book. Will probably shop around for a better price on this.Optical drive and peripherals are existing or to be supplied by user.Total is about $1560 with this list.