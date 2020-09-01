Please Vet This PC Build

Hi, everyone. I've been asked to build an upper midrange gaming PC for my bother in law to run mostly MMOs like New World on a large 4K monitor and a VR setup yet to be purchased. I don't have a clear picture regarding how demanding of games he might want to run in the near future, so I think I have specced a bit of overkill in the GPU and generally all around, to make sure it will last him a while. Looking for a sanity check to make sure nothing really stands out as a big mistake. Here's the tentative list:
AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6 GHz 6-Core Processor
Seems to be the best bang for the buck at the moment. Going to start with the stock cooler and upgrade if performance goals aren't met. Alternative might be to sell him one of my 3700X's. I also have some heat pipe coolers for 120mm fans (mostly Hyper 212's), would need to get AM4 mount.
ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming 4S ATX AM4 Motherboard
Entry level X570 board from preferred manufacturer ASRock. Supposedly will accept upcoming CPUs.
G.Skill Flare X Series 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-3200 CL14 Memory
B-die, though this may not be entirely necessary. Not planning on any hardcore OCing, just want it to be stable and fast.
Samsung 970 Pro 1 TB M.2-2280 NVME Solid State Drive
A cheaper alternative would be to get a smaller SSD and put the games on a spinner, but I want load times to be snappy. Not clear on how much room we need atm, maybe a 512GB would suffice.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8 GB Video Card
Probably overkill. Not sure if waiting until after the 17th will get us significantly more grunt for the dollar or not. If so, I may l loan him a 2060 until the new stuff comes out.
Corsair 270R ATX Mid Tower Case
Open to suggestions. Like an understated look, he's not a kid and doesn't care about RGB, etc.
SeaSonic S12G 550 W 80+ Gold Certified ATX Power Supply
Can't go wrong with Seasonic Gold, at least that's how it used to be.
Microsoft Windows 10 Pro OEM 64-bit
I like Pro because it allows more control over when updates are installed. That's worth extra in my book. Will probably shop around for a better price on this.
Optical drive and peripherals are existing or to be supplied by user.
Total is about $1560 with this list.
