please recommend cheap usb speakers with reasonable volume

Does anybody have a recommendation around $20 for usb speakers that just work? I have two sets of Logitech S150; one set works great, the other one is insanely loud; Equalizer APO set to -20 DB more or less works to get the volume to a reasonable level, but it gets deactivated from time to time, and it's really a pain (I should have returned the second set when I got it, but that was ages ago). I don't want powered 3.5mm speakers because they tend to pick up humming from somewhere.



Obviously, at $20, I'm not getting good audio quality, and that's fine.