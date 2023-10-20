Please recommend 32GB DDR3 sticks for my Gigabyte mobo

Chevy-SS
I have a 10-year old Gigabyte mobo GA-H87-D3H, running Win 7 Pro 64-bit. It is a great computer for my uses (no gaming). But only has 8GB RAM in one stick. I would like to upgrade to 32GB RAM, but unsure of exactly what parts to order. Should I get 2 sticks of 16GB, or 4 sticks of 8GB? And I'm confused about all the tech numbers and acronyms. I'm a car guy, not a computer whiz. Any help would be greatly appreciated. Thanks!!!!
Link to main Gigabyte web site info on the mobo here: https://www.gigabyte.com/us/Motherboard/GA-H87-D3H-rev-1x#ov
Couple of pics with info:
Couple of pics with info: