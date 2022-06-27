Please Help With My Sluggish Computer

I have had to start working from home. That work has involved setting up virutal machines and I quickly ran into a memory problem. The way I see it, there are a number of things I can do. The first thing is to look at my task manager and see how many processes and aps I have runnnin gin the backgrounnd that I can clean up. Then I can see how much memory I have and how much more memorny I can install in my motherboard. Finally, I can get a new computer. But I am going to put that last option off to the last moment .So let's start with cleaning up my computer. So, my first question would be to ask for advice on some good software for removing malware and garbage. The next request is for you to have a look at the screen shots I made of my task mannager. I don't know how to do text grabs. So please have a look and tell me what you think.I am going to just post the links to the images here.