Please help me understand these Mobo specs

Guarateed_12
n00b
- Joined
- Feb 18, 2017
- Messages
- 24
I was looking at the specs for the new Asus Apex board. It says that with a Ryzen 9000 series CPU the following specs apply...
There are 3 M.2 slots (M.2_1, M.2_2, M.2_3) and all are PCIe 5.0 x4 mode. But further down the spec sheet it states... "When M.2_3 are enabled, PCIEX16_1 will run x8 and PCIEX16_2 will run x4, M.2_2 will be disabled"
I understand the throttling of the PCIEX16 slots but I'm having a problem understanding the "Disabled" statement. Are they saying if I run an M.2 drive in slot 2_3 that slot 2_2 is effectively dead? Are they basically saying if you want all 3 M.2 slots to work that you can't populate the PCIE slots? Sorry if this is a N00b question but I'm not up to speed on newer mobo specs etc.
There are 3 M.2 slots (M.2_1, M.2_2, M.2_3) and all are PCIe 5.0 x4 mode. But further down the spec sheet it states... "When M.2_3 are enabled, PCIEX16_1 will run x8 and PCIEX16_2 will run x4, M.2_2 will be disabled"
I understand the throttling of the PCIEX16 slots but I'm having a problem understanding the "Disabled" statement. Are they saying if I run an M.2 drive in slot 2_3 that slot 2_2 is effectively dead? Are they basically saying if you want all 3 M.2 slots to work that you can't populate the PCIE slots? Sorry if this is a N00b question but I'm not up to speed on newer mobo specs etc.