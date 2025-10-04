  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Please help me understand these Mobo specs

G

Guarateed_12

n00b
Joined
Feb 18, 2017
Messages
24
I was looking at the specs for the new Asus Apex board. It says that with a Ryzen 9000 series CPU the following specs apply...

There are 3 M.2 slots (M.2_1, M.2_2, M.2_3) and all are PCIe 5.0 x4 mode. But further down the spec sheet it states... "When M.2_3 are enabled, PCIEX16_1 will run x8 and PCIEX16_2 will run x4, M.2_2 will be disabled"

I understand the throttling of the PCIEX16 slots but I'm having a problem understanding the "Disabled" statement. Are they saying if I run an M.2 drive in slot 2_3 that slot 2_2 is effectively dead? Are they basically saying if you want all 3 M.2 slots to work that you can't populate the PCIE slots? Sorry if this is a N00b question but I'm not up to speed on newer mobo specs etc.
 
* Please check the PCIe bifurcation table on the support site (https://www.asus.com/support/FAQ/1037507/).
**When both PCIEX16_1 and PCIEX16_2 are in use, they will each run in x8 mode.
***When M.2_2 is enabled, but M.2_3 is not in use, PCIEX16_1 will run in x8 mode and PCIEX16_2 will be disabled.
***When M.2_3 is enabled, but M.2_2 is not in use, PCIEX16_1 will run in x8 mode and PCIEX16_2 will run in x4 mode.
***When both M.2_2 and M.2_3 are enabled, PCIEX16_1 will run in x8 mode and PCIEX16_2 will be disabled.
- To ensure compatibility of the device installed, please refer to https://www.asus.com/support/ for the list of supported

You can use both m.2 slots, but you will lose a pcie slot (PCIEX16_2). You can use a single m.2 slot (M.2_3), and two PCIe slots, but one will be only 4 lanes (PCIEX16_2). If you use M.2_2, one PCIe slot will be disabled (PCIEX16_2).
 
That's assuming you were talking about the X870 Apex board.
 
