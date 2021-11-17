Please help me to choose a Pre Built pc

Hi everyone,Here are few of the amazon deals I found to be within my price range.https://**************/3CDdus1https://**************/3qOJE1ghttps://**************/3qOJFCmhttps://**************/3r1QBfJhttps://**************/3oAIYd3My price range is up to £1000 ideally I'd also like to get some monitor.What I'm looking for is not necessarily which of these is the best (ranking them would be helpful), but which of these deals have the best value.I looked into building a pc myself, however considering I'm having problems deciding which of these is the best bang for the buck I won't be able to properly assemble itI'm planning on using this pc mainly for some 3D modelling (nothing super advanced) and a little bit of video editing.Thanks,Matt