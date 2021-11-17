Please help me to choose a Pre Built pc

matthewmoonlight
n00b
- Joined
- Nov 17, 2021
- Messages
- 1
Hi everyone,
Here are few of the amazon deals I found to be within my price range.
https://**************/3CDdus1
https://**************/3qOJE1g
https://**************/3qOJFCm
https://**************/3r1QBfJ
https://**************/3oAIYd3
My price range is up to £1000 ideally I'd also like to get some monitor.
What I'm looking for is not necessarily which of these is the best (ranking them would be helpful), but which of these deals have the best value.
I looked into building a pc myself, however considering I'm having problems deciding which of these is the best bang for the buck I won't be able to properly assemble it
I'm planning on using this pc mainly for some 3D modelling (nothing super advanced) and a little bit of video editing.
Thanks,
Matt
Here are few of the amazon deals I found to be within my price range.
https://**************/3CDdus1
https://**************/3qOJE1g
https://**************/3qOJFCm
https://**************/3r1QBfJ
https://**************/3oAIYd3
My price range is up to £1000 ideally I'd also like to get some monitor.
What I'm looking for is not necessarily which of these is the best (ranking them would be helpful), but which of these deals have the best value.
I looked into building a pc myself, however considering I'm having problems deciding which of these is the best bang for the buck I won't be able to properly assemble it
I'm planning on using this pc mainly for some 3D modelling (nothing super advanced) and a little bit of video editing.
Thanks,
Matt