Please help me identify this PSU.

A buddy of mine asked me to replace the system his dad put together for video editing and general use years ago. By and large its specs weren't bad: Core i5 4690K, decent Z97 motherboard, 16GB DDR3, and a GTX 660 as headlining specs. But the power supply's a mystery. (Incidentally, the Ryzen 3700x with GTX 1660 that's replaced it is great - and it's run by a fully modular Corsair 650 watter)

The logo on the PSU fan shroud indicates it was made by HEC, which I know is not a premiere brand. But the rest of the unit itself is covered in glossy black paint with a couple of QC stickers, and a few others indicating "Support nVIDIA SLI & Dual PCI-E", EcoSmart, and RoHS compliance. There's no other identifying label here. Other features of note:
  • three cables chock full of blue Molex connectors
  • two six pin PCIe plugs
  • blue LEDs inside
  • three 4-pin 12V connectors
  • six SATA power connectors on two cables
  • a three-pin cable designed to be plugged into a motherboard header, presumably for diagnostic purposes
  • *really* long cables - maybe the longest I've ever seen in a power supply
Has anyone here encountered one of these things in the wild? On a scale of "ehh, maybe" to "oh Christ, NO," how bad an idea would it be to keep this thing around as an emergency backup? Should I just send it to the local electronics recyclers? Thanks for reading.
 

Yeah, you're probably right. The only reason I'm even curious is that it was bought new in 2015 when the system was assembled. My suspicion is it's an old group-regulated PSU given a new badge, shiny black paint, and some LEDs, then shoved out the door as a 450-550 watt unit. But I'm guessing there's no way to determine what's in it short of opening it up and evaluating its components and assembly quality, then drawing a conclusion based on its weakest link.
 
Starfalcon said:
The fact there is no label listing the PSU voltage tables is strange, and doesnt lead to a high quality unit. Plus the 2 fan design and lots of molex, leads to this being a very old PSU and I wouldnt really trust it.
Agreed,

Trash time.
 
at first i thought it was the HEC WIN550UB but i think it's some type of OEM or workstation PSU since the fan is actually at the front of the psu and not the rear or bottom of it like a standard retail psu.
 
sirmonkey1985 said:
at first i thought it was the HEC WIN550UB but i think it's some type of OEM or workstation PSU since the fan is actually at the front of the psu and not the rear or bottom of it like a standard retail psu.
My pics weren’t great - there’s a fan at the front and one at the back as well.
 
Halon said:
My pics weren’t great - there’s a fan at the front and one at the back as well.
wow i think i actually found it, holy hell what a pain in the ass... knowing it had two fans helped, tried to come up with every combination possible to search til googles algorithm figured out what i was looking for.

https://www.newegg.com/hec-ace-580ub-580w/p/N82E16817339006
https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/stress-test,1073-18.html

there's aparently a 480w version as well that extremeOC reviewed (based on your description i'd likely guess this is the one you actually have).
https://www.extremeoverclocking.com/reviews/cases/HEC_ACE_Power_480UB_1.html
 
kirbyrj said:
I wonder what you'd need 30+ Amps on the 3.3V and 5V line for in a modern computer.
Nothing at all. But if you wanted a solid power supply for an Athlon XP with an SSD, this would probably do the trick - you’d just need to find a place in the case to stash the PCIe cables.
 
kirbyrj said:
I wonder what you'd need 30+ Amps on the 3.3V and 5V line for in a modern computer.
it's from 2005 so take a guess, lol. it still needed to support older systems that were much more reliant on 3.3v and 5v. wasn't til a few years later that they started decreasing the amps on those rails.
 
