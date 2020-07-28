Please help me identify this PSU.

Halon
A buddy of mine asked me to replace the system his dad put together for video editing and general use years ago. By and large its specs weren't bad: Core i5 4690K, decent Z97 motherboard, 16GB DDR3, and a GTX 660 as headlining specs. But the power supply's a mystery. (Incidentally, the Ryzen 3700x with GTX 1660 that's replaced it is great - and it's run by a fully modular Corsair 650 watter)
The logo on the PSU fan shroud indicates it was made by HEC, which I know is not a premiere brand. But the rest of the unit itself is covered in glossy black paint with a couple of QC stickers, and a few others indicating "Support nVIDIA SLI & Dual PCI-E", EcoSmart, and RoHS compliance. There's no other identifying label here. Other features of note:
- three cables chock full of blue Molex connectors
- two six pin PCIe plugs
- blue LEDs inside
- three 4-pin 12V connectors
- six SATA power connectors on two cables
- a three-pin cable designed to be plugged into a motherboard header, presumably for diagnostic purposes
- *really* long cables - maybe the longest I've ever seen in a power supply
