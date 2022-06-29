Please Help Loosing my mind!!

So 2 days ago my machine just goes into reboot or just freezes out of no where. I am getting q codes related to memory so fine i try different memory i had and same problem 2 days playing with it going nuts, went this morning bought a new mb same one asus dark hero put it in with the new memory and same problem oh also i did a clean install on both my ssd cards and still the same any idea's ? thanks so much



ps i forgot i did drop it off at a comp repair store and he said all the equipment was running perfect he wanted it for a few days but i did not leave it i prob should of !!