Please help!! Light sensitivity

Hi,
I got very ill about 11 years ago which left me with a rubbish disease called Fibromyalgia. One of the many symptoms is light sensitivity, I can't look at anything LED so no newer tvs, laptops and newer smartphones, so if I go to the shops I have to wear Stevie wonders blackout glasses.
I'm still having to use my prehistoric 10 year old LG G3 stylus D690 but so many different apps won't work on it. Does anyone know if there's a newer model phones with the same screen technology? Im presuming it's the flicker of the light that affects me??? No doctor has said why I'm light sensitive, but I'm fine with incandescent light & sunlight doesn't bother me? Just LED & the worst is fluorescent.
Thanks for any replies & help
Steve
