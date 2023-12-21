Please help!! Light sensitivity

Dec 21, 2023
Hi,
I got very ill about 11 years ago which left me with a rubbish disease called Fibromyalgia. One of the many symptoms is light sensitivity, I can't look at anything LED so no newer tvs, laptops and newer smartphones, so if I go to the shops I have to wear Stevie wonders blackout glasses.
I'm still having to use my prehistoric 10 year old LG G3 stylus D690 but so many different apps won't work on it. Does anyone know if there's a newer model phones with the same screen technology? Im presuming it's the flicker of the light that affects me??? No doctor has said why I'm light sensitive, but I'm fine with incandescent light & sunlight doesn't bother me? Just LED & the worst is fluorescent.
Thanks for any replies & help
Steve👍👍
 
talk to your eye doc about Avulux Lenses or something like them. its the flicker and those are supposed to help. also, dont hide in the dark/wear sunglasses all the time, it will only make it worse.

ps: welcome to [H]!!
 
