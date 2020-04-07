PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller Reveal

viivo
https://kotaku.com/playstation-5-dualsense-controller-revealed-1842733212
I can't find any details regarding dimensions, but here's hoping it's larger than the DS4.
Original PlayStation Blog PostThe DualSense iterates on its predecessors by introducing a new haptic feedback system, adaptive triggers for the L2 and R2 buttons, a built-in microphone array, and a new ‘Create’ button in place of the ‘Share’ button from the DualShock 4.
