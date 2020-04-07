PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller Reveal

viivo

viivo

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 7, 2005
Messages
1,616
Last edited:
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
21,361
Still going with the symmetric analog sticks, I see. The ones that make my hands hurt after 15 minutes. Here's hoping there will be a modern asymmetrical design soon after release if not alongside it. Hopefully they didn't fuck with the d-pad this time around just to be "different."
 
  • Like
Reactions: viivo
like this
bizzmeister

bizzmeister

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 26, 2010
Messages
1,631
Wack.

idiots still haven’t learned to align the sticks the way MS does with the Xbox.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top