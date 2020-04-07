Pixel count for productivity. 2x 34WK95U's.

Hello folks - it's game time.

I'm currently running 3 U3011's (wide) on my desktop and I'm looking to upgrade.

2x 34WK95U's stacked seems to be my current preference as I'm using this for productivity almost exclusively. I'm interested in the resolution more than anything else. Side by side might work, but not sure how I'd feel with the bezel in the middle again.

Based my my whack math, I'm currently at 12,288,000 pixels (2560x1600x3). My math tells me that I'll be at 11,059,200 with one 5kx2k and 22,118,400 with two.

I'm currently running a Titan X for video processing, Windows 10. It LOOKS like I should be fine at 2x 5kx2k on each display port. Can anyone validate?

Is there anything about to hit the market or very new on the market to compete with the 34WK95U 's?

Ideally, I'd LOVE to do an OLED, but I don't think that will work at 55 or 65" and get me the pixel count I'm at or above. I'm also not interested in 1440 screens.

Any and all input is welcome, please.
 
You haven't listed a price.
However, I think you'll do well with that setup. The only other option would be to go with 3x 4k or 2x full 5k (of which the only monitor I know of requires Thunderbolt input).
Ergonomically I would probably get your monitor arms out and actually figure out how tall having two monitors stacks would be. I finally got a 31" DCI-4k monitor on my desk and it would be (personally) a hard sell to want to put another one on top of this display. For me it would be just craning my neck too much and too often. I'd rather go triple side by side 4k.

Otherwise, it's impossible to know what is coming down the pike. But what is more certain is that "odd" resolutions that are greater than 4k are still in very short supply and likely will be for sometime.
 
The 34WK95U's are $1600 each.

I don't have a specific budget in mind - just looking at my options to replace these old U3011's.

I've only partly considered triple 4k's - the aesthetics of an ultra-wide are appealing.
 
You have to remember that it's not just pixels. You will end up with less desktop space due to having to use DPI scaling so text isn't tiny on a 4K ultrawide. I would say the effective space with DPI scaling applied is the same as a 34" 3440x1440 ultrawide.

I use a 5K 27" at work and a 49" 5120x1440 super ultrawide at home. The sharpness of text on the 5K is lovely but otherwise I will take the massive desktop space of my super ultrawide. I really hope we get more "4K ultrawide" resolution displays in the next few years.
 
