Pixel count for productivity. 2x 34WK95U's.

Hello folks - it's game time.



I'm currently running 3 U3011's (wide) on my desktop and I'm looking to upgrade.



2x 34WK95U's stacked seems to be my current preference as I'm using this for productivity almost exclusively. I'm interested in the resolution more than anything else. Side by side might work, but not sure how I'd feel with the bezel in the middle again.



Based my my whack math, I'm currently at 12,288,000 pixels (2560x1600x3). My math tells me that I'll be at 11,059,200 with one 5kx2k and 22,118,400 with two.



I'm currently running a Titan X for video processing, Windows 10. It LOOKS like I should be fine at 2x 5kx2k on each display port. Can anyone validate?



Is there anything about to hit the market or very new on the market to compete with the 34WK95U 's?



Ideally, I'd LOVE to do an OLED, but I don't think that will work at 55 or 65" and get me the pixel count I'm at or above. I'm also not interested in 1440 screens.



Any and all input is welcome, please.