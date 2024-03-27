Pixel 9 / Pixel 9 Pro / Pixel 9 Pro... XL?

Mad Maxx
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Apr 12, 2016
- Messages
- 7,416
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
My love/hate relationship with my 8 Pro is back to the hate side. I'm having the scrolling issue that's been reported by others. It's distracting, to say the least. Battery life has worsened, too. I've given Google more than enough chances to prove the Pixel is worth buying. It ain't. I'm going iPhone when the 16 Pro is released in the fall.
You do know why right? Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 vs Tensor G3 (aka the cancelled Samsung Exynos 2300). You have a competent SOC vs one that's terrible in performance and efficiency.I will say my S24 Ultra is super smooth always fluid. And battery life on the S24U is laughably better than the 8 Pro's.
I'm digging the look if accurate (and there's reason to believe it is). Now let's just hope the Tensor G4 and other updates make these worthy upgrades.
I really like that matte black finish on the XL. I'm still going to the iPhone 16 Pro, though.
A Pixel 9 Pro Fold (or whatever it's called) is expected, so you shouldn't be disappointed if you don't mind the book-style form factor. If you do... well, Samsung will have a Galaxy Z Flip 6 this summer.I still want/need one that folds. Phones are getting to be too big for my pockets and I'm not gonna be that toolbox using a holster. If they can't/won't make a folding model, just don't gimp the smaller model.
A Pixel 9 Pro Fold (or whatever it's called) is expected, so you shouldn't be disappointed if you don't mind the book-style form factor. If you do... well, Samsung will have a Galaxy Z Flip 6 this summer.
Eh, I'd give Samsung a shot if you're big on Android and haven't used their phones in a few years. Not that it has completely eliminated obnoxious behavior (like pushing the Galaxy Store), but it's definitely better than it was. I could certainly understand waiting to see if and when there's a foldable iPhone, but I wouldn't count on seeing it for a while.Unfortunately I need something smaller overall, not a large object that becomes less large. The Flip is ideal on paper...but Samsung . I've sworn off Samsung phones forever. If Google doesn't ever make a clamshell/flip phone then I'll wait for Apple if I have to.
day to day use it's pretty decent. hell my pixel 6 is fine but I really don't do a lot with my phone that's demandingRumor goes that the Tensor G4 is only about 10% faster than the G3 in benchmarks. Real-world performance might be another story, especially if there are any AI upgrades, but I have to admit that's disappointing.
As much as I like Google's photography tech and overall Android experience, I would probably go with Samsung if I was going to use Android full-time. The speed gap is becoming rather large.
I'm sure! I have a Pixel 6 sidearm and it still feels reasonably smooth. It's more just knowing that I'll have the phone for the next three or so years, and that what feels alright now could be pokey after a couple of OS updates.day to day use it's pretty decent. hell my pixel 6 is fine but I really don't do a lot with my phone that's demanding
Google has a hardware event lined up for August 13th, so it looks like we're getting the Pixel 9 relatively early! About time, actually... the late September/early October events often felt spolied by the iPhone announcement just weeks prior. This gives Google a better chance to shine.
Sorry about that! It's safe to say this is good news... unless you bought a Pixel 8 thinking you had an extra month or two to bask in having the latest and greatest. I'm realistically looking at an iPhone 16 Pro as my next upgrade, but I love the thought that I could get a top-spec Pixel 9 Pro without having to get a large screen in the process.
try and hang on till 10'sI'm still hoping for something beyond the leaked models, but I'll definitely be paying attention. If the smaller model isn't nerfed vs. the larger ones it might be worthwhile. My Pixel 6 is still running well and the battery seems mostly fine, but I'm getting pretty close to that 3 year mark when batteries tend to plummet.