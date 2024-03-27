Pixel 9 / Pixel 9 Pro / Pixel 9 Pro... XL?

I see this as a course correction: Google noticed that many Apple/Samsung buyers get high-end but mid-sized phones, and that option just didn't exist in Pixel land. I know I'd go for the regular 9 Pro if I were in the market.
 
I really hope Google adopts that same screen technology as on the S24 Ultra; the non-reflective, matte finish display. It really is a game changer.

When using other phones besides my S24U, they look so shiny distracting, like looking at a mirror.
 
My love/hate relationship with my 8 Pro is back to the hate side. I'm having the scrolling issue that's been reported by others. It's distracting, to say the least. Battery life has worsened, too. I've given Google more than enough chances to prove the Pixel is worth buying. It ain't. I'm going iPhone when the 16 Pro is released in the fall.
 
Word is Android 15 fixes the laggy microstutters for good. There's been some recent articles about this.

Battery life has been an issue on Pixel's since the Nexus days. It's always bad, to mediocre at best.

I will say my S24 Ultra is super smooth always fluid. And battery life on the S24U is laughably better than the 8 Pro's.
 
I wish Google would put back in the IR sensor for face unlock back into their future flagship phones that was in the Pixel 4. Using the camera sucks in low light.
 
You do know why right? Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 vs Tensor G3 (aka the cancelled Samsung Exynos 2300). You have a competent SOC vs one that's terrible in performance and efficiency.

And the Pixel 9 will be the exact same thing, just another Exynos chip disguised as Tensor. The Pixel 10 should be an inhouse Google design fabbed by TSMC so it might be able to redeem the Pixel brand. But as someone who owned a Pixel 6a and 7 Pro with Tensor and Tensor G2 I won't touch another Exynos derived Pixel with a 10 foot pole.
 
I wish Google would add a bit more customization to the UI. Like icon packs and changing the Google search widget.

Thing is, I've tried third party launchers and they seem to ruin the experience of the smoothness of the default launcher. For some reason the animations in other launchers don't give that same buttery smooth fluid transitions as the default UI.

So I like the stock Pixel UI just would like a little more customization built in.
 
The newer 4nm process focuses on efficiency and the P9 gets a new modem.
 
I still want/need one that folds. Phones are getting to be too big for my pockets and I'm not gonna be that toolbox using a holster. If they can't/won't make a folding model, just don't gimp the smaller model.
 
A Pixel 9 Pro Fold (or whatever it's called) is expected, so you shouldn't be disappointed if you don't mind the book-style form factor. If you do... well, Samsung will have a Galaxy Z Flip 6 this summer.
 
Unfortunately I need something smaller overall, not a large object that becomes less large. The Flip is ideal on paper...but Samsung (n). I've sworn off Samsung phones forever. If Google doesn't ever make a clamshell/flip phone then I'll wait for Apple if I have to.
 
Eh, I'd give Samsung a shot if you're big on Android and haven't used their phones in a few years. Not that it has completely eliminated obnoxious behavior (like pushing the Galaxy Store), but it's definitely better than it was. I could certainly understand waiting to see if and when there's a foldable iPhone, but I wouldn't count on seeing it for a while.
 
Rumor goes that the Tensor G4 is only about 10% faster than the G3 in benchmarks. Real-world performance might be another story, especially if there are any AI upgrades, but I have to admit that's disappointing.

As much as I like Google's photography tech and overall Android experience, I would probably go with Samsung if I was going to use Android full-time. The speed gap is becoming rather large.
 
Sure wish Google allowed custom icon packs in the stock Pixel launcher. Why haven't they allowed yet, or is it coming in Android 15?
 
day to day use it's pretty decent. hell my pixel 6 is fine but I really don't do a lot with my phone that's demanding
 
I'm sure! I have a Pixel 6 sidearm and it still feels reasonably smooth. It's more just knowing that I'll have the phone for the next three or so years, and that what feels alright now could be pokey after a couple of OS updates.
 
Google has a hardware event lined up for August 13th, so it looks like we're getting the Pixel 9 relatively early! About time, actually... the late September/early October events often felt spolied by the iPhone announcement just weeks prior. This gives Google a better chance to shine.
 
That's news to me, link please.

Google Nexus phones and now Pixel phones have almost always been announced in Sept / Oct and released in Oct / Nov, so an August release would be a first in 15 years. But I like it.
 
Still gonna skip and wait for Pixel 10 and new custom SoC and the move away from Samsung.
 
I'm still hoping for something beyond the leaked models, but I'll definitely be paying attention. If the smaller model isn't nerfed vs. the larger ones it might be worthwhile. My Pixel 6 is still running well and the battery seems mostly fine, but I'm getting pretty close to that 3 year mark when batteries tend to plummet.
 
try and hang on till 10's :)
 
