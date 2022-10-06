Pixel 7 hearing aid streaming

I guess it's a big deal if you're almost deaf and you like buying high end phones. I never buy the top of the product stack in phones, because they're usually dead in a couple years anyway.Pretty Happy with my Motorolla Ace, bought it about six months after release and got it for less than half it's debut price. I'm pretty certain if the hearing aids have BT integration you can connect and send calls to the hearing aids. Just makes me wonder if the default MIC is then in your ear. The person on the receiving end of your phone call would be graced with Peanut Gallery like muffled conversation.Unless of course,, you mean nothing more than a BT headset with enhanced volume for the hearing impaired.... I don't buy their overpriced shit...If I come across as uncaring and callous, I will thank you for your non praise in advance.