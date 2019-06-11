Really..? The 3 XL was quite a regression in design with that ridiculously huge notch that made the notification area twice as thick as any other phone's. That phone was a step backward design wise and anything else would be a step forward again IMO, lol. In fact, anything like the Note 10 or current Samsung phones with the hole punch displays would be a step back IMO even coming from my 2 XL, as I don't want anything intruding on the display whether it be a notch or hole punch. Plus I'd take slim bezels with front facing stereo speakers all day long over no bezels and only one front facing speaker (even if the other is bottom facing like the OP 7 Pro or Samsung phones), but that's not as big of a deal to me either. The OP 7 Pro definitely has one of the best designs out there right now to me. I do use Face unlock occasionally though, so I think I'd rather have cameras/sensors in the top bezel still for all that rather than have a motorized pop-up camera that's slow and can fail at some point. Otherwise I don't really care about the front facing camera and hardly ever use it.



All this is suffice; the 4 XL is looking to be a solid upgrade over the previous Pixels to me. Esp. if they're finally raising the RAM to competitive levels of 6/8 GB, as that was another area where the 3 XL was a total fail from the start for the price they were asking for it. $800+ for a phone with 4 GBs of RAM is almost insulting these days, when there's a lot of phones for nearly half the price with more RAM than that and most budget phones are matching it. Is 4GB enough? Sure, most of the time, but that's not the point; it wasn't competitive and there were definitely RAM related bugs for a while apps were closing prematurely even while you were using them, which more RAM would have definitely alleviated some of that even if it was a bug.

Click to expand...