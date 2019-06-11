Pixel 4

Discussion in 'Smart Phones and Devices' started by Supersnake, Jun 11, 2019.

Page 1 of 17
  1. Jun 11, 2019 #1
    Supersnake

    Supersnake Gawd

    Messages:
    899
    Joined:
    Dec 23, 2007
    June 11, 2019
    Lewis Hilsenteger from Unbox Therapy released his hands on video with a leaked Pixel 4 model. The leak reveals that the Pixel 4 will incorporate a major camera and design change over its predecessor.
    Joshua Swingle from Phone Arena followed up in a written article.



    Pixel 4

    >Two rear facing cameras and a spectral sensor
    >No notch or hole in screen
    > 5 imaging units on front of device
    > A forehead across the top of screen

    Stereo speakers
    NFC
    Wireless charging
    Active Edge








    June 12, 2019
    Google Tweeted
     
    Last edited: Jun 12, 2019
    Supersnake, Jun 11, 2019
    Supersnake, Jun 11, 2019
    #1
  2. Jun 14, 2019 #2
    compgeek89

    compgeek89 Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    142
    Joined:
    Nov 30, 2018
    Meh, I'm a PC geek. Tell me about the internal specs ;)
     
    compgeek89, Jun 14, 2019
    compgeek89, Jun 14, 2019
    #2
  3. Jun 14, 2019 #3
    Zorachus

    Zorachus [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    8,878
    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2006
    I'm excited for the Pixel 4 XL, but bringing back the forehead top bezel like the 2 XL, seems a step backward design wise. Why not do what the Note 10 renders show and what the Essential phone had, both with very minimal tiny dot cutouts in the center top of screen. To me those look very good, and don't take space like an ugly notch.
     
    Zorachus, Jun 14, 2019
    Zorachus, Jun 14, 2019
    #3
    FedericoUY likes this.
  4. Jun 15, 2019 #4
    Trimlock

    Trimlock [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    15,172
    Joined:
    Sep 23, 2005
    I was never bothered by the top and bottom cheeks of the iphone or the bottom button bar of the old androids but I'm also not bothered by the notch. How anyone could complain about a device that adds more screen is beyond me but if your brain yells at you that this is somehow worse than having no screen in the area that's on you.

    What I REALLY disliked was seeing the pin hole punch out on the screen. That was very distracting when seeing that in action and it is hardly un-noticeable.

    I don't need edge to edge screens or certainly not the useless curved screens.
     
    Trimlock, Jun 15, 2019
    Trimlock, Jun 15, 2019
    #4
    Zarathustra[H] likes this.
  5. Jun 15, 2019 #5
    kirbyrj

    kirbyrj [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    25,030
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2005
    Snapdragon 855 and 6/8GB of RAM I'm guessing. The problem with Google phones is that they release so late into the chipset's lifecycle that it's last generation as soon as its released almost. I'd rather they delay it and release early like the Galaxys or maybe in a May/June timeframe like what they did with the Pixel 3A.
     
    kirbyrj, Jun 15, 2019
    kirbyrj, Jun 15, 2019
    #5
  6. Jun 15, 2019 #6
    compgeek89

    compgeek89 Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    142
    Joined:
    Nov 30, 2018
    Agree. Feels like phones are where PCs were before Ryzen ... I.e. nothing has really changed to make upgrading super exciting in like 5+ yrs.
     
    compgeek89, Jun 15, 2019
    compgeek89, Jun 15, 2019
    #6
    jstenuf, Zarathustra[H] and vegeta535 like this.
  7. Jun 16, 2019 #7
    Trimlock

    Trimlock [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    15,172
    Joined:
    Sep 23, 2005
    Ultimately you have to have a compelling reason that the upgrade would make it exciting. Phone hardware has far surpassed software requirements, even the GPU's these days are incremental increases. However a phone from 4 years ago will run the latest OS and any App just fine.
     
    Trimlock, Jun 16, 2019
    Trimlock, Jun 16, 2019
    #7
    compgeek89, Zarathustra[H] and T4rd like this.
  8. Jul 15, 2019 #8
    FedericoUY

    FedericoUY [H]Lite

    Messages:
    103
    Joined:
    Sep 2, 2016
    Same here, can't stand my current phone (P2XL) top bezel in a almost 2020 phone. No way. They really should work on a bezelless device top and bottom. Why not something like OP 7 plus has done?
     
    FedericoUY, Jul 15, 2019
    FedericoUY, Jul 15, 2019
    #8
    Zorachus likes this.
  9. Jul 16, 2019 #9
    T4rd

    T4rd [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,765
    Joined:
    Apr 8, 2009
    Really..? The 3 XL was quite a regression in design with that ridiculously huge notch that made the notification area twice as thick as any other phone's. That phone was a step backward design wise and anything else would be a step forward again IMO, lol. In fact, anything like the Note 10 or current Samsung phones with the hole punch displays would be a step back IMO even coming from my 2 XL, as I don't want anything intruding on the display whether it be a notch or hole punch. Plus I'd take slim bezels with front facing stereo speakers all day long over no bezels and only one front facing speaker (even if the other is bottom facing like the OP 7 Pro or Samsung phones), but that's not as big of a deal to me either. The OP 7 Pro definitely has one of the best designs out there right now to me. I do use Face unlock occasionally though, so I think I'd rather have cameras/sensors in the top bezel still for all that rather than have a motorized pop-up camera that's slow and can fail at some point. Otherwise I don't really care about the front facing camera and hardly ever use it.

    All this is suffice to say; the 4 XL is looking to be a solid upgrade over the previous Pixels to me. Esp. if they're finally raising the RAM to competitive levels of 6/8 GB, as that was another area where the 3 XL was a total fail from the start for the price they were asking for it. $800+ for a phone with 4 GBs of RAM is almost insulting these days, when there's a lot of phones for nearly half the price with more RAM than that and most budget phones are matching it. Is 4GB enough? Sure, most of the time, but that's not the point; it wasn't competitive and there were definitely RAM related bugs for a while apps were closing prematurely even while you were using them, which more RAM would have definitely alleviated some of that even if it was a bug.
     
    Last edited: Jul 17, 2019
    T4rd, Jul 16, 2019
    T4rd, Jul 16, 2019
    #9
    Supersnake and Mav451 like this.
  10. Jul 17, 2019 #10
    Zorachus

    Zorachus [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    8,878
    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2006
    Please Google do not put a curved edge screen on the Pixel 4 XL.
     
    Zorachus, Jul 17, 2019
    Zorachus, Jul 17, 2019
    #10
    Zarathustra[H], Gatecrasher3000 and Supersnake like this.
  11. Jul 17, 2019 #11
    IdiotInCharge

    IdiotInCharge [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    12,681
    Joined:
    Jun 13, 2003
    Still wondering if I can get a headphone jack...

    Or do I need to wait for the 4a?
     
    IdiotInCharge, Jul 17, 2019
    IdiotInCharge, Jul 17, 2019
    #11
  12. Jul 17, 2019 #12
    Commander Shepard

    Commander Shepard 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    4,051
    Joined:
    Apr 12, 2016
    I've got a OnePlus 7 Pro and its full, bezel free-screen makes my 3XL look almost like a late model Blackberry. :ROFLMAO:

    The 4XL has a lot to live up to if it's going to compete with the 7 Pro.
     
    Last edited: Jul 17, 2019
    Commander Shepard, Jul 17, 2019
    Commander Shepard, Jul 17, 2019
    #12
    FedericoUY and Zorachus like this.
  13. Jul 17, 2019 #13
    Domingo

    Domingo [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    17,427
    Joined:
    Jul 30, 2004
    As an owner of the normal (small) Pixel 2, I'm at least a little curious about this device. My phone has bezels for days, so even the leaked "lip" bezels look pretty good to me.
    Thing is, I don't really need this phone or any others at the moment. Bezels and better cameras/batteries are just nice amenities.
    The one thing that might get me to buy one is 5G support. That's a feature that will definitely be important at some point. Without that, I can't justify a purchase that big for a device with an abbreviated lifespan.
     
    Domingo, Jul 17, 2019
    Domingo, Jul 17, 2019
    #13
  14. Jul 17, 2019 #14
    Supersnake

    Supersnake Gawd

    Messages:
    899
    Joined:
    Dec 23, 2007
    What does bezels for days mean?
     
    Supersnake, Jul 17, 2019
    Supersnake, Jul 17, 2019
    #14
  15. Jul 17, 2019 #15
    Domingo

    Domingo [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    17,427
    Joined:
    Jul 30, 2004
    The Pixel 2 has the same type large of bezels that the iPhone 7 and older phones had. "For days" = a large quantity.
     
    Domingo, Jul 17, 2019
    Domingo, Jul 17, 2019
    #15
    Zorachus likes this.
  16. Jul 17, 2019 #16
    Supersnake

    Supersnake Gawd

    Messages:
    899
    Joined:
    Dec 23, 2007
    Thank you, that is an idiom I will now remember. :)
     
    Last edited: Jul 17, 2019
    Supersnake, Jul 17, 2019
    Supersnake, Jul 17, 2019
    #16
  17. Jul 17, 2019 #17
    Commander Shepard

    Commander Shepard 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    4,051
    Joined:
    Apr 12, 2016
    I'd take the 2XL bezels over the 3XL's notch from hell... but, both kinda suck.(n)
     
    Commander Shepard, Jul 17, 2019
    Commander Shepard, Jul 17, 2019
    #17
  18. Jul 17, 2019 #18
    Domingo

    Domingo [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    17,427
    Joined:
    Jul 30, 2004
    Yeah, I don't exactly like that either. In an ideal world I'd like the Pixel 4 to resemble the Galaxy S10, but it looks like that isn't happening. I'm definitely not going back to Samsung as long as OEMs are allowed to modify Android either.
    At this point it's just a matter of the Pixel 4 having 5G. If it does, that might be enough to get me to buy in. It'll at least make me consider it. If not, there's no chance. I'll just wait for the Pixel 5, assuming Google doesn't kill off the Pixel line by then.
     
    Domingo, Jul 17, 2019
    Domingo, Jul 17, 2019
    #18
    Commander Shepard likes this.
  19. Jul 17, 2019 #19
    SticKx911

    SticKx911 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,257
    Joined:
    Mar 14, 2004
    I have been running a 2xl for a few months and quite enjoy it. I have some issues with it not liking tmobile towers from time to time, so I’m looking forward to this plus the qi charging.
     
    SticKx911, Jul 17, 2019
    SticKx911, Jul 17, 2019
    #19
  20. Jul 17, 2019 #20
    vegeta535

    vegeta535 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,497
    Joined:
    Jul 19, 2013
    I feel like some of these issues like bezel size are just manufacturer and reviewers trying to separate themselves from the competition. Cause really any modern phone made in the past 4 years it more then enough for the majority of people. I doubt the average person even gives a damn about the bezel. I got a pixel 2xl and never once though about it.
     
    vegeta535, Jul 17, 2019
    vegeta535, Jul 17, 2019
    #20
    T4rd and Zorachus like this.
  21. Jul 17, 2019 #21
    FedericoUY

    FedericoUY [H]Lite

    Messages:
    103
    Joined:
    Sep 2, 2016
    HahAh lol
     
    FedericoUY, Jul 17, 2019
    FedericoUY, Jul 17, 2019
    #21
  22. Jul 17, 2019 #22
    brentom

    brentom n00b

    Messages:
    24
    Joined:
    Nov 19, 2017
    Looks promising. Can't wait to know the actual specs.
     
    brentom, Jul 17, 2019
    brentom, Jul 17, 2019
    #22
  23. Jul 19, 2019 #23
    Supersnake

    Supersnake Gawd

    Messages:
    899
    Joined:
    Dec 23, 2007
    Supersnake, Jul 19, 2019
    Supersnake, Jul 19, 2019
    #23
    Commander Shepard likes this.
  24. Jul 19, 2019 #24
    Commander Shepard

    Commander Shepard 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    4,051
    Joined:
    Apr 12, 2016
    Commander Shepard, Jul 19, 2019
    Commander Shepard, Jul 19, 2019
    #24
  25. Jul 19, 2019 #25
    Zorachus

    Zorachus [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    8,878
    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2006
    Big Frankenstein monster forehead, a step back in design. Looks dated, like a Pixel 2 XL, from two years ago, not a next gen future phone.

    I'll use my wife's 2 XL once in awhile, and immediately the big top bezels jump out at me, being outdated and old looking.

    And then I go back to my 3 XL and it looks new and futuristic . Yeah the notch sucks, but in most apps and websites with a dark or black header the notch fades away, and the clock and status bar stuff is at the upper most edge of the phone, looking cool like an edge to edge screen, abd going back to the 2 XL bezel feels super old and ugly .
     
    Zorachus, Jul 19, 2019
    Zorachus, Jul 19, 2019
    #25
  26. Jul 19, 2019 #26
    Commander Shepard

    Commander Shepard 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    4,051
    Joined:
    Apr 12, 2016
    After my 7 Pro, I want a big beautiful screen with no bezels, notches, punch-holes, foreheads and/or chins. However, given a choice between the 4XL's forehead and my 3XL's giant notch + big chin, I'd go with the 4XL.
     
    Commander Shepard, Jul 19, 2019
    Commander Shepard, Jul 19, 2019
    #26
    exlink likes this.
  27. Jul 19, 2019 #27
    Zorachus

    Zorachus [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    8,878
    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2006
    I hear ya, but man bezels just seem so freaking dated to me now. Like something from 2016 and before, like the classic ugly iPhone look with the huge bezels .

    My wife's Pixel 2 XL looks ancient to me when I use it. Like something from years ago. Nothing I would expect a future 2019 phone to ever go back to .

    Why not copy the Note 10 very minimal tiny dot for a front facing camera. Now that phone truly looks like from the future and these Pixel 4 XL renders look like a back up plan design from 2017.
     
    Zorachus, Jul 19, 2019
    Zorachus, Jul 19, 2019
    #27
    Commander Shepard likes this.
  28. Jul 20, 2019 #28
    IdiotInCharge

    IdiotInCharge [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    12,681
    Joined:
    Jun 13, 2003
    Am I weird for not giving a rat's ass about the design?
     
    IdiotInCharge, Jul 20, 2019
    IdiotInCharge, Jul 20, 2019
    #28
    DWolvin, Trimlock, vegeta535 and 2 others like this.
  29. Jul 20, 2019 #29
    T4rd

    T4rd [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,765
    Joined:
    Apr 8, 2009
    Nope, I'm right there with you and am sure most outside of the tech community are too as long as it's still functional. I only care about design when it interferes with function.. like a notch or hole cutting into my display, or when the phone is too large to comfortably handle with one hand (like I've seen some reviews complain about with the OP 7 Pro). My 2 XL is definitely at the limit of how large I want my phone, since it's awkward to handle sometimes as well.
     
    T4rd, Jul 20, 2019
    T4rd, Jul 20, 2019
    #29
  30. Jul 20, 2019 #30
    Zorachus

    Zorachus [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    8,878
    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2006
    I'm not sure if the bezel on the 4XL is for FaceID? I think it's for some new sonar technology you wave your hand in front of it to control certain parts of the phone?
     
    Zorachus, Jul 20, 2019
    Zorachus, Jul 20, 2019
    #30
  31. Jul 20, 2019 #31
    T4rd

    T4rd [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,765
    Joined:
    Apr 8, 2009
    Nobody is sure about it right now. The Sonar could be used for both Face authentication and hand gestures like the G8, I would think. I would hope Google can recognize how useless and gimmicky the hand gestures are though and would much rather compete with Apple's FaceID that's much more useful and practical. But Google put Active Edge on their phones too.. which I actually like and find useful for the occasions I use it, but it seems to be ignored by most Pixel users.
     
    T4rd, Jul 20, 2019
    T4rd, Jul 20, 2019
    #31
  32. Jul 20, 2019 #32
    Trimlock

    Trimlock [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    15,172
    Joined:
    Sep 23, 2005
    Their 'high' resolution radar sensor has a high chance of flopping on contact. Right now, just reading what they released on it, it seems like an addon that they are hoping someone finds a useful tool for. I don't know which way its pointing but I doubt its towards the screen, I saw a demo unit with it pointing away from the screen.
     
    Trimlock, Jul 20, 2019
    Trimlock, Jul 20, 2019
    #32
    Zorachus likes this.
  33. Jul 21, 2019 #33
    Supersnake

    Supersnake Gawd

    Messages:
    899
    Joined:
    Dec 23, 2007
    Google is working on a facial identification for its next Pixel phone. Their employees are approaching people in various cities and offering them $5 gift cards in exchange for using a sample phone to gather facial data.

    PhoneArena sourced from ZDNet
     
    Last edited: Jul 26, 2019
    Supersnake, Jul 21, 2019
    Supersnake, Jul 21, 2019
    #33
    T4rd and Zorachus like this.
  34. Jul 22, 2019 #34
    T4rd

    T4rd [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,765
    Joined:
    Apr 8, 2009
    I assumed as much, but I hadn't considered that Google wouldn't put a fingerprint scanner under the screen along with this. I hope this doesn't mean they're not doing that now, because that's still much preferred for me over face recognition.
     
    T4rd, Jul 22, 2019
    T4rd, Jul 22, 2019
    #34
    Commander Shepard likes this.
  35. Jul 22, 2019 #35
    Aurelius

    Aurelius 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,581
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2003
    Hate to say it, but it sounds like another case of Apple envy. Google has a habit of chasing after Apple in the same way that Samsung has at times.
     
    Aurelius, Jul 22, 2019
    Aurelius, Jul 22, 2019
    #35
    T4rd likes this.
  36. Jul 23, 2019 #36
    Supersnake

    Supersnake Gawd

    Messages:
    899
    Joined:
    Dec 23, 2007
    I view that as being a good habit. Consumers benefit when manufacturers replicate and implement each other's features. It matters not to me who did what first, as long as the features are good ones, I'm all for it.
     
    Supersnake, Jul 23, 2019
    Supersnake, Jul 23, 2019
    #36
    Trimlock likes this.
  37. Jul 23, 2019 #37
    T4rd

    T4rd [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,765
    Joined:
    Apr 8, 2009
    I agree, I just don't want OEMs copying other's lack of features, like Apple did ditching the fingerprint scanner and headphone jack. Unfortunately, most others have copied Apple's removal of the headphone jack on higher-end phones at least. They haven't copied their Face-ID only authentication only because they haven't had a comparable solution yet, so I'm hoping now that Google may have one, that they don't also ditch the fingerprint scanner as Apple did.

    Half the time I'm unlocking my phone, I'm not looking directly at it like when it's sitting on my desk stand or when I'm just kinda discretely checking my phone in public or at a table. Plus I troll my coworkers all the time when we're at a conference room table with our phones out on the table; we like to pick up the other's phone discretely and point it at their face to unlock it and then change their background or text someone something stupid from their phone, lol. Stupid scenario, I know, but it's a common thing in my realm and also I wouldn't put it past my kids to unlock my phone the same way either when I'm sleeping or distracted.
     
    T4rd, Jul 23, 2019
    T4rd, Jul 23, 2019
    #37
    Supersnake and Trimlock like this.
  38. Jul 23, 2019 #38
    Trimlock

    Trimlock [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    15,172
    Joined:
    Sep 23, 2005
    I like MS's implementation the best to be honest. It has the capability to detect range and will only unlock if you are within a certain range. I think theirs requires quite a bit more processing capability though.

    Also, points for screwing with your co-workers. When Apple first implemented the time'd lockout for inaccurately putting your pin in we got our co-workers phone and had her locked out for a few hours. Man was she pissed!
     
    Trimlock, Jul 23, 2019
    Trimlock, Jul 23, 2019
    #38
    T4rd likes this.
  39. Jul 23, 2019 #39
    Aurelius

    Aurelius 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,581
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2003
    I really like Face ID and don't mind losing the fingerprint reader on the iPhone, although I will acknowledge the limitations. You can't unlock the phone with someone's sleeping face, though -- your eyes have to be open.

    I suspect Google might ditch fingerprint scanning on the Pixel 4, if simply because the line still serves that Nexus-like role of driving key Android features like notch support with the Pixel 3 XL. If you have to use your face to unlock a Pixel 4, OEMs and developers may feel compelled to support that themselves.
     
    Aurelius, Jul 23, 2019
    Aurelius, Jul 23, 2019
    #39
    CHANG3D and Zorachus like this.
  40. Jul 25, 2019 #40
    T4rd

    T4rd [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,765
    Joined:
    Apr 8, 2009
    If Google can make a Face ID competitor as good as or better (in terms of the angle/range it works at), then I can prolly get past the loss of the FP scanner, but I'm not sure I really trust Google to pull off that kind of execution with a different kind of tech as well (sonar vs IR). So I would just really hope they put the fingerprint scanner as an alternative on there for the times it does come up short on facial recognition. I could see them going either way though since most Android competitors are using in-glass fingerprint scanners now, but none of them have comparable (to Apple's) facial recognition either.

    We shall see I guess. Regardless, I won't be buying one until months after it launches so I can get it on sale/promo or something like I got my current 2 XL for $200 off (directly from Google) and been seeing much better sales on the Pixel 3s since it launched.
     
    T4rd, Jul 25, 2019
    T4rd, Jul 25, 2019
    #40
    Zorachus likes this.
Page 1 of 17