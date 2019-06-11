June 11, 2019 Lewis Hilsenteger from Unbox Therapy released his hands on video with a leaked Pixel 4 model. The leak reveals that the Pixel 4 will incorporate a major camera and design change over its predecessor. Joshua Swingle from Phone Arena followed up in a written article. Pixel 4 >Two rear facing cameras and a spectral sensor >No notch or hole in screen > 5 imaging units on front of device > A forehead across the top of screen Stereo speakers NFC Wireless charging Active Edge June 12, 2019 Google Tweeted