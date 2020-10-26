Pixel 2XL - Android 11 = Bricked!

Anyone had their Pixel bricked after Android 11 update? It's been a couple weeks now and it looks like Google has just forgot about this issue.

I am experiencing the same issue... When you launch the camera - or any app that uses the camera - it just crashes... Myself and others who have had this issue reported it and Google has done nothing...

Coincidently this happened days prior to the Pixel 5 release.. Almost as if it's their way of pushing us into buying the P5.... I'm done with Google. I really liked the P2XL and have skipped upgrading to other phones over the last couple of years... I will be going with the Samsung S20fe here in the next week or two... Just curious if anyone else on here experienced that issue with their Pixel...
 
I had the same camera issue with the 3 (non-XL). Google said it was 1 month out of warranty and to go F myself. I took it to a ubreakifix store, and they told me they couldn't fix the problem. I tried flashing different versions of Android on it (all the way back to the original), and no luck with that either. It clearly seemed like a software issue after an update that broke the hardware permanently.

So similar experience...just not with the 2XL. I traded it in on a 3a just because Google was giving the most money on a trade at the time. I wasn't happy about trading in a better phone and getting pennies on the dollar for it for an inferior phone.

Just save your documentation for the inevitable class action lawsuit. I got $350 back after my OG Pixel microphone issues.
 
