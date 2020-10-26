Pixel 2XL - Android 11 = Bricked!

Anyone had their Pixel bricked after Android 11 update? It's been a couple weeks now and it looks like Google has just forgot about this issue.



I am experiencing the same issue... When you launch the camera - or any app that uses the camera - it just crashes... Myself and others who have had this issue reported it and Google has done nothing...



Coincidently this happened days prior to the Pixel 5 release.. Almost as if it's their way of pushing us into buying the P5.... I'm done with Google. I really liked the P2XL and have skipped upgrading to other phones over the last couple of years... I will be going with the Samsung S20fe here in the next week or two... Just curious if anyone else on here experienced that issue with their Pixel...