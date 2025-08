Pixel 10 / Pixel 10 Pro / Pixel 10 XL

Looks pretty similar to the Pixel 9 series and I'm fine with that.What's actually exciting is this is the first Pixel to use an inhouse SOC designed by Google and fabbed by TSMC. Pixel 6 - 9 were all rebadged Samsung Exynos (fabbed by Samsung), plagued by issues like: poor thermals/performance/battery life, random scrolling jank, and subpar modem. They improved slightly with every generation, but severely lack compared to flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon / Mediatek Dimensity phones in almost all areas except camera and maybe AI features?Here are some other relevant leaks: Tensor G5: Google Pixel 10 series chipset said to be yet another underwhelming performer . I didn't expect them to have great performance on their first SOC design, but TSMC 3nm "should vastly improve efficiency and sustained performance" so that's nice. But really Google- no UFS 4.0 support??? Pixel 10 reportedly using MediaTek modem as Google strives for better battery & heat . Not much is known about the Mediatek T900, but I expect it should be significantly better than the Samsung modems. Will it compete with the Snapdragon X80 or X75? Guess we'll find out.