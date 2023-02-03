Phone Recommendation

Hey there, not much of a phone savvy person, so maybe someone here will have some good suggestions. Got a Xiaomi Mi9 about 4 years ago and it worked great. Just a day ago the power button went to hell. Phone itself is in pretty rough shape so I'm too concerned with trying to salvage it. Figured it's done it's time.



Anyways I used to care about processor speed and whatnot, but my current job has significant amounts of downtime (on call work) so I bring a laptop for time killing. Really the phone is just for reading, web browsing, and taking pics. With that said, I paid about $400 for the Mi9 back then and wouldn't be against spending around the same amount. Really only care about battery life and camera for snapping pics of projects I'm working on or things at work to take note of. Bonus points if it has a noteworthy macro lens.



I'll be doing my own shopping around and looking up info, but figured I'd ask here too. Thanks for taking a look!