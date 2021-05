I just bought the Pioneer 2TB e12 based drive in my SIG just a few weeks ago. Now I notice the 2TB model is gone of Amazon. The equivalent 2TB Inland "premium" model at Microcenter is gone too. I can't fine any of the "Old" Sabrent Rocket pci-e 3.0 2TB models listed anywhere either. Anyone know if Phison phased out all the reference 2TB E12 drives in the past couple weeks?