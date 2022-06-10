Phison E16 / Sabrent Rocket 4.0 Failures?

Zarathustra[H]
Extremely [H]
I'm curious,
Has anyone else experienced this?
I went to boot up this morning, and my 2TB Sabrent Rocket 4.0 drive was not detected in BIOS.
I keep all of my files stored on external (redundant and backed up NAS) so I haven't really lost anything crucial or irreplaceable (except game saves, which is annoying)
It looks like I am not alone. LOTS of failures reported for the Sabrent Rocket 4.0 drives in this thread on Reddit.
I'm about to reseat and/or pull the drive and see if I can rescue anything off of it, but judging from others experiences with these (in reddit link above) that is unlikely to help me. It seems like when they are gone, they are GONE.
I guess, take this thread as a little bit of a warning if you have one of these drives. Would also appreciate any suggestions when it comes to data rescue off of m.2 drives. I'm guessing the good old hard drive "freezer trick" is useless.
This is reminding me of the old OCZ days. Guess I should have stuck with my instincts and only used Intel and/or Samsung drives after all.
Wish me luck!
