Phison E16 Boot Drive for new Threadripper 3?

Discussion in 'SSDs & Data Storage' started by Zarathustra[H], Dec 14, 2019 at 3:30 PM.

  Dec 14, 2019 at 3:30 PM
    Zarathustra[H]

    Zarathustra[H]

    Hey all,

    Would appreciate your input on this.

    With a new system supporting Gen 4 PCIe it seemed silly to not take advantage of that and get a new Gen 4 NVME boot drive, but then I started reading.

    In most tests I can find, outside of peak sequential transfers, the Phison E16 is barely any faster than the previous E12 Gen 3 model, and is actually slower in some benchmarks than existing Gen3 drives from other manufacturers.

    What are people with Gen 4 capable systems booting from these days? Is it worth going with these E16 devices, or is one of the existing Gen3 devices a better idea?
     
  Dec 14, 2019 at 4:52 PM
    Nenu

    Nenu

    It depends what advantage you expect to see.
    As an OS drive it will give you nothing over an E12 drive.
    Copying to/from a PCI-e 3.0 drive you will not see a difference.
    Game load times are a little better going from SATA to NVME on PCIe-3.0
    I cant imagine there is any advantage for games moving to 4.0.

    For most people it has no value.
    We need advances with 4K size transfers not higher maximum bandwidth.
     
  Dec 14, 2019 at 8:07 PM
    sphinx99

    sphinx99

    I got a Corsair MP600 for my 3960x system’s boot drive. My rationale was that it was actually a bit cheaper than the Evo 970 Plus and more or less the same speed in everything except file copying where there’s some nominal advantage. Since there is no price disadvantage (that I can tell) to choosing one of the early PCIe 4.0 drives over the best-in-class Gen3 devices, I figured I might as well. Granted there will be devices that take full advantage of the bus next year, and granted even those may not be faster in most practical workloads.
     
  Dec 14, 2019 at 9:27 PM
    Maxx

    Maxx

    I've posted extensively on these drives over on Reddit if you want plenty of reading material, but I can break it down quickly for you here.

    The E16 is basically an E12 with two changes: new LDPC (4.0 vs. 3.0) and a PCIe 4.0 PHY (physical interface). LDPC is a type of error correction but this change has little difference other than slightly higher TBW for the drive. TBW is warrantied writes - do not mistake it with actual flash endurance. The interface change allows for higher sequential performance, that's it. The controller is still NVMe 1.3 so does not have the benefits coming with 1.4 which will be on all native PCIe 4.0 drives next year.

    Now, let's look at drive differences. While the E12 can use 800 MT/s flash it generally uses 667 MT/s since that's sufficient for PCIe 3.0 speeds. So the E16 drives have 800 MT/s flash instead (which the E12 can use as well, technically) which allows for higher sequentials. However, the controller is a limitation on speed; native 4.0 controllers will use 1200 MT/s which will be 50% faster. The E12 drives also had 64-layer flash while E16 is 96-layer, however the newer E12 revisions now use 96L flash as well. This had some ramifications with higher capacities because the use of 512Gb/die flash is easier with 96L, but I digress. 96L is a bit faster all-around but it's still the same basic design with the same limitations, this may change in the future due to 4-plane/die designs and such but again I digress.

    Finally there's a difference in SLC cache design. The E12 drives tend to have 24-30GB of dynamic SLC cache while the E16 drives use the entire drive in SLC mode (1/3 the capacity). This is a massive difference. SLC cache is not actually SLC, it's TLC acting in single-bit mode, so eventually you have to empty and convert the SLC. This is problematic for heavier workloads and when the drive is fuller especially. Enterprise drives for example usually omit the cache, and even drives like WD's SN750 have only a static cache to maintain performance and endurance. Endurance is a factor because SLC converted to/from TLC ("dynamic") gets worn faster with sufficiently sustained writes. So you may ask yourself: what does this mean? It means the E16 drives were designed for one purpose: bursty sequential performance. Makes sense since it's old tech leveraging PCIe 4.0. But in real world terms it does practically nothing.

    My advice is to stick with a fast 3.0 drive and/or wait for native 4.0 drives next year (Q3 probably for the fast ones). NVMe 1.4 and 128L flash will make these worthwhile. The exception would be a system with multiple NVMe (which is applicable to some Threadripper builds) where you are transferring files around a lot and 4.4 GB/s is worthwhile versus 3.2 GB/s.
     
  Dec 16, 2019 at 4:20 PM
    Maxx

    Maxx

    I should add that initial information I'm hearing from Phison is that their E18 reference design prototype has an entire-drive dynamic SLC cache just like the E16. So it too will be a bursty, sequential drive by nature. It's also using the same basic design as their older controllers like the E12/E16, that is ARM Cortex-R5 with co-processors for offloading I/O. However while the E12/E16 are dual-core/dual-CPU, the E18 will be tri-core/tri-CPU, which is how it'll hit over 1M IOPS. This is relevant because some drives with large SLC caches - like the SM2262EN designs (SX8200 Pro, EX950) - suffer a lot with heavier workloads when fuller. This is partially due to the large cache but also because they use a basic dual-core design.

    So to some extent you're offloading a lot of labor to the controller. This is nothing new; TLC has taken off largely thanks to LDPC ECC for example, which was not used previously due to processing requirements. But especially with NVMe 1.4 spec - depending on what optional techniques Phison or manufacturers decide to use - we might see drives able to use full-drive dynamic SLC without suffering nearly as much. Obviously power usage and heat becomes an issue for the controller (the NAND, not so much), but that's why the next generation controllers will be 12nm compared to 28nm for current gen. So you can see why I suggest waiting for native 4.0 controllers. That's without even talking about the upcoming flash, four-plane/die 128L BiCS5 for example. Quite simply with current tech you can get everything you want with 3.0 in my opinion.

    I thought I'd add this information on the E18 as I recently was able to confirm some of these details finally. Bear in mind I'm not yet discussing SMI's upcoming designs, the fact WD has invested in RISC-V for some SSD controllers, etc., I'm just focusing specifically on the E16 as it fits in-between the E12 and E18.
     
  Dec 18, 2019 at 9:29 PM
    Zarathustra[H]

    Zarathustra[H]

    So, I went ahead and bought a Sabrent Rocket 2TB E16 drive.

    I figure that once better controllers come out I can buy a new one for booting and move this to secondary/game duty.

    I'm trying to find the block size in the specs but can't locate it. Am I incorrect for vaguely remembering that Phison drives have 4k block sizes like large hard drives as opposed to the more common 512b block sizes on most SSD's?

    I'm trying to remember what the consequences for this are when copying partitions from my old drive. Can I just blindly bit for bit copy them, or are there some bad consequences of not aligning things right on a 4k drive?

    I just can't rememeber.
     
  Dec 18, 2019 at 10:09 PM
    Zarathustra[H]

    Zarathustra[H]

    Another question.

    Seeing that these drives are double-sided, does anyone know if these drives benefit much from having some sort of wraparound heatsink on the bottom?

    The reason I ask is that the Sabrent drive came with a special design that can cool both the top and bottom of the drive.

    IMG_20191218_220547.jpg

    I started working on installing it, but I am fairly certain that any spot I put it in, (except the slot with lanes coming off the chipset, which I presume is the highest latency and thus the slowest, and I'd use last) will interfere with PCIe cards I want to install.

    The Gigabyte board has some basic too side only heatsinks. Will I lose much if I just use those?
     
  Dec 19, 2019 at 4:10 AM
    Nenu

    Nenu

    I believe newer drives are all set to 512 by default, you can change it with this tool.
    https://www.sabrent.com/download/sb-rocket-256/
    My recent 1TB came as 512 which allows it to work great with older 4K unaware software.
     
