Phison E16 Boot Drive for new Threadripper 3?

Hey all, Would appreciate your input on this. With a new system supporting Gen 4 PCIe it seemed silly to not take advantage of that and get a new Gen 4 NVME boot drive, but then I started reading. In most tests I can find, outside of peak sequential transfers, the Phison E16 is barely any faster than the previous E12 Gen 3 model, and is actually slower in some benchmarks than existing Gen3 drives from other manufacturers. What are people with Gen 4 capable systems booting from these days? Is it worth going with these E16 devices, or is one of the existing Gen3 devices a better idea?