Phison E16 Boot Drive for new Threadripper 3?

So, I went ahead and bought a Sabrent Rocket 2TB E16 drive.



I figure that once better controllers come out I can buy a new one for booting and move this to secondary/game duty.



I'm trying to find the block size in the specs but can't locate it. Am I incorrect for vaguely remembering that Phison drives have 4k block sizes like large hard drives as opposed to the more common 512b block sizes on most SSD's?



I'm trying to remember what the consequences for this are when copying partitions from my old drive. Can I just blindly bit for bit copy them, or are there some bad consequences of not aligning things right on a 4k drive?



I just can't rememeber.

