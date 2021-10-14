Phantom Console Is Going Up for Auction

Conman
Gawd
- Joined
- Jun 8, 2004
- Messages
- 564
https://gizmodo.com/a-rare-prototype-of-the-failed-phantom-console-is-going-1847862283
At Quakecon 2004, a prototype of the Phantom console was destroyed on stage by Kyle Bennett whose website, HardOCP, had been sued by Infinium Labs after it ran a story that was critical of the company, which eventually lost well over $60 million after all was said and done. It was one of just two units known to exist that feature the Phantom console’s original design. The other unit surfaced at a computer repair shop in Florida in 2015, as reported by Ars Technica.