Phantom Console Is Going Up for Auction

https://gizmodo.com/a-rare-prototype-of-the-failed-phantom-console-is-going-1847862283

At Quakecon 2004, a prototype of the Phantom console was destroyed on stage by Kyle Bennett whose website, HardOCP, had been sued by Infinium Labs after it ran a story that was critical of the company, which eventually lost well over $60 million after all was said and done. It was one of just two units known to exist that feature the Phantom console’s original design. The other unit surfaced at a computer repair shop in Florida in 2015, as reported by Ars Technica.
131378_PhantomSmash.jpg
 
I had boughten their lapboard after the console flopped as it was the only thing they had to sell. The keyboard portion was actually pretty nice but the wireless mouse absolutely sucked. The last guy running the company refunded me.
 
I was about 5 feet from the stage when Kyle smashed the console. The crowd went nuts when he pulled out the hammer to beat that thing with. Sadly after the show I returned to my spot in the byod to find my crappy video card had been stolen out of the machine while it was still running.
 
Tim Roberts, the CEO, and his brother a board member were investigated by the IRS and the SEC after our expose'. His brother committed suicide during the investigation. Tim Roberts is now in prison for another pump and dump scheme. Those guys were as crooked as they come IMO.

https://www.justice.gov/usao-mdfl/p...company-sentenced-80-months-prison-investment

"They also failed to disclose key facts to investors, including that Roberts had entered into a prior settlement agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission that required him to pay a fine and banned him from selling unregistered securities."
 
FrgMstr said:
People from the crowd came up and took the remains as souvenirs.
Dude that thing looks heavy the way you swing it around (the console). I never really paid attention to how large it was proportionally to things on the stage. Would you estimate it’s similar in size to the PS5 cause that console looks gargantuan? Was it heavy?

I’d buy the one for auction but all my $10k desks and GTRs are taking up my garage and my parents garage respectively.
 
Krazy925 said:
Dude that thing looks heavy the way you swing it around (the console). I never really paid attention to how large it was proportionally to things on the stage. Would you estimate it’s similar in size to the PS5 cause that console looks gargantuan? Was it heavy?

I’d buy the one for auction but all my $10k desks and GTRs are taking up my garage and my parents garage respectively.
He says in the video that it weighed 21 pounds.
 
Krazy925 said:
That’s what I get for not having the sound on lol.

PS5 is half that and ridiculously heavy for a console.

OG Xbox was 8.5 lbs.

I need to look up the dimensions of the phantom now.
I'm sorry, it's the hammer that is 21 pounds. I don't know what the Phantom weighed. That's what I get for reading your post too fast.
 
Krazy925 said:
Dude that thing looks heavy the way you swing it around (the console). I never really paid attention to how large it was proportionally to things on the stage. Would you estimate it’s similar in size to the PS5 cause that console looks gargantuan? Was it heavy?

I’d buy the one for auction but all my $10k desks and GTRs are taking up my garage and my parents garage respectively.
Armenius said:
He says in the video that it weighed 21 pounds.
Armenius said:
I'm sorry, it's the hammer that is 21 pounds. I don't know what the Phantom weighed. That's what I get for reading your post too fast.
Phantom was pretty damn big. Hammer was hollowed out and filled with lead shot.
 
That moment when the game bugs out and the engine spawns NPCs that all look the same but with different clothes
also, the adorable flip phone :ROFLMAO:
 
Armenius said:
lol at this reply to a comment:

@Kinjamaimai The Phantom was a revolutionary concept, well ahead of its time, that has finally arrived in the form of modern game consoles -- especially the Steam Machine and Alienware Alpha! The components of the original Xbox and PlayStation 3 were likewise manufactured by Intel and nVidia, respectively. Both Microsoft's and Sony's consoles spent the last decade competing as "sleek living room PCs," emphasizing everything from streaming movies and music in addition to downloadable games, not unlike the Phantom console. So what was the problem back in 2004? The concept proposed by Tim Roberts (CEO, Infinium Labs), though obviously lacking credible leadership, in truth changed the course of the gaming industry while also falling victim to the ignorance of consumers. Many people then (and even some now) were vehemently against downloadable games and services; and elitist PC gamers refused to acknowledge that consoles are computers too. Ten years later, what exactly is a game console? Today, gamers are lining-up to buy Steam Machines powered by modular (replaceable) PC components and a Linux-based SteamOS! The Xbox and PlayStation both have native web browsers and modular HDDs. So who's smashing these products on stage now? Anyone who would ridicule these products today as being"just a PC" would rightly be dismissed as being technologically ignorant. Game consoles are no longer "electronic toys" and everything is now a PC -- your phone, television, vehicle... even thermostats, toasters and refrigerators are now online! Infinium Labs planned to offer an on-demand video game service. That sounds exactly like Valve’s Steam, EA’s Origin, Xbox’s Games on Demand, PlayStation Now, Google Play, or any of the growing on-demand, cloud-based services consumers are overwhelmed with today! Who’s laughing at that? The OUYA, Chromebox, and Fire TV are themselves little more than "a stick of ram" that offer streaming media and games anywhere a TV and WiFi connection can be found. They, too, have dedicated gamepads. Who's smashing those? So, while PC elitists and console fanboys might have been too nearsighted at the time, the game and tech industries (and myself) looked at the Phantom and saw the future. Looking at any current game console, who couldn't say it isn't "just a computer posing as a console?" Well, political extremists burn books and condemn what they don't understand. It appears elitist PC gamers and console fanboys don't fall very far from that tree, either!​
Show less​
 
FrgMstr said:
Tim Roberts, the CEO, and his brother a board member were investigated by the IRS and the SEC after our expose'. His brother committed suicide during the investigation. Tim Roberts is now in prison for another pump and dump scheme. Those guys were as crooked as they come IMO.

https://www.justice.gov/usao-mdfl/p...company-sentenced-80-months-prison-investment

"They also failed to disclose key facts to investors, including that Roberts had entered into a prior settlement agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission that required him to pay a fine and banned him from selling unregistered securities."
From your link:

According to court documents, in 2010, Roberts and his codefendant, Terrance Taylor, founded Savtira Corporation, Inc., a technology company headquartered in Ybor City. Savtira purported to offer a centralized, cloud-based shopping cart platform for online and traditional retailers. While marketing Savtira stock to investors, Roberts and Taylor made false claims and promises. In particular, they claimed that the company was profitable and owned patents, that they had entered into executed agreements with nationally recognized technology firms, and that Savtira was valued between $450 million and $540 million. Roberts and Taylor then misused and misappropriated investor funds for personal expenses and made cash withdrawals without the investors’ consent.
Isn't that just about step by step what they did with the Phantom?

And I remember the preemptive lawsuit you filed against them that basically told them to either STFU and stop rattling their sword or draw it and get to it.

They STFU, iirc.
 
Those Quakecon 2004 tickets sold out in a couple of minutes. Wish I had camped for them but had no idea of the demand.
 
