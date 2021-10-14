Phantom Console Is Going Up for Auction

@Kinjamaimai The Phantom was a revolutionary concept, well ahead of its time, that has finally arrived in the form of modern game consoles -- especially the Steam Machine and Alienware Alpha! The components of the original Xbox and PlayStation 3 were likewise manufactured by Intel and nVidia, respectively. Both Microsoft's and Sony's consoles spent the last decade competing as "sleek living room PCs," emphasizing everything from streaming movies and music in addition to downloadable games, not unlike the Phantom console. So what was the problem back in 2004? The concept proposed by Tim Roberts (CEO, Infinium Labs), though obviously lacking credible leadership, in truth changed the course of the gaming industry while also falling victim to the ignorance of consumers. Many people then (and even some now) were vehemently against downloadable games and services; and elitist PC gamers refused to acknowledge that consoles are computers too. Ten years later, what exactly is a game console? Today, gamers are lining-up to buy Steam Machines powered by modular (replaceable) PC components and a Linux-based SteamOS! The Xbox and PlayStation both have native web browsers and modular HDDs. So who's smashing these products on stage now? Anyone who would ridicule these products today as being"just a PC" would rightly be dismissed as being technologically ignorant. Game consoles are no longer "electronic toys" and everything is now a PC -- your phone, television, vehicle... even thermostats, toasters and refrigerators are now online! Infinium Labs planned to offer an on-demand video game service. That sounds exactly like Valve’s Steam, EA’s Origin, Xbox’s Games on Demand, PlayStation Now, Google Play, or any of the growing on-demand, cloud-based services consumers are overwhelmed with today! Who’s laughing at that? The OUYA, Chromebox, and Fire TV are themselves little more than "a stick of ram" that offer streaming media and games anywhere a TV and WiFi connection can be found. They, too, have dedicated gamepads. Who's smashing those? So, while PC elitists and console fanboys might have been too nearsighted at the time, the game and tech industries (and myself) looked at the Phantom and saw the future. Looking at any current game console, who couldn't say it isn't "just a computer posing as a console?" Well, political extremists burn books and condemn what they don't understand. It appears elitist PC gamers and console fanboys don't fall very far from that tree, either!​

