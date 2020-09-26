Phanteks Enthoo Evolv is Evolving!

SPARTAN VI
About 2 weeks ago I did some thermal tests to see how badly the front panel on my Phanteks Enthoo Evolv TG ITX case was choking the 200mm intake fan. TL;DR it's really bad. In long gaming sessions, I was able to drop GPU temperatures from 77C to 57C just by removing the front panel.
Well, the case is hideous without the panel (exposed dust filter and LED wiring) so I've devised a case mod plan:
Should look something like this when it's done. And if I don't like it, I could use virtually any 6" speaker grill/bezel.
- Order spare front panel from Phanteks.
- Use hole saw to cut 5-6" hole in existing front panel. Sand the cut edges.
- Use metal sheers to cut black stainless steel wire mesh and glue to 5-6" hole in panel.
- Attach ~6" speaker grill to front panel to dress up the hole. Potentially paint it with metallic finish to match front panel finish.
Should look something like this when it's done. And if I don't like it, I could use virtually any 6" speaker grill/bezel.