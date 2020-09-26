Phanteks Enthoo Evolv is Evolving!

Started off by popping out the steel panel insert, then used calipers to ensure the grill bezel was centered. Taped the steel in place, then traced the bezel with pencil. Clamped the steel to some wood I had nearby to give me a sturdy surface and a buffer just in case I punched through the steel.





Took out the hole saw and applied some oil to the steel panel. The blade is advertised as "carbon steel," but it didn't cut it (literally).





Back-up plan was to use the tried and true rotary tool with a Dremel metal cutting blade. No surprise that it made short work of the steel:







Took about 5 minutes to finish the cut. The hole saw fail actually helped. It created channels which the dremel blade could easily follow, the thing naturally wanted to walk on me and almost walked across the bezel lines once (see the gash on the left). Next I popped the steel insert back into the plastic panel, then used a knife to trace and score the circle I just cut in the steel so I can create the same cut in the plastic panel. Hole saw gave me no problems cutting the plastic other than it spit bits of plastic EVERYWHERE.





Sanded the cut a bit on the steel and the plastic, but wasn't too worried since it would be covered by the bezel anyway. Test fitment of the bezel:





Bezel was way too glossy black, so I took it outside and hit it with a coat of black Plastidip, then 30 min later I gave it a coat of metalizer Plastidip.





Used some silicone adhesive to affix the grill, then automotive 3M tape to affix the bezel to the panel.



Purchased and received the Phanteks front panel a few days ago, just waited for the weekend (today) to get to work!So that was an eventful Saturday morning/afternoon...I ran OCCT for 10 minutes and measured the GPU temperature, cooldown for 2 minutes, then ran OCCT again for 10 minutes in the next configuration.Original Panel = 73CPanel Removed = 62CPanel Modded = 63CPanel w/ 3D printed stand-offs = 71CVery pleased with the thermal results! Just 1C higher than no panel is better than I expected. Next step is to swap the 200mm fan with a Phanteks black 200mm fan so it doesn't show through the grill and dust filter. Also need to fill the screw holes with faux screws. I do not want to drill the steel again. Then I'll probably explore some alternate grill/bezel designs.I've never done anything like this before, which just goes to show that Phanteks' engineers can and should do better. Of course, I had to let them know too: