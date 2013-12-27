Perpetual Free Steam Codes Thread

My Steam account is growing quite large, and I suspect there are other members here with the same, er, problem. It comes to pass that I have been getting extra copies of certain games, and every so often I offer them free to [H]ard|Forum members, they gobble 'em up in a minute or three, 0t0h0e0n0 0i0 0c0l0o0s0e0 the thread. Instead, I am opening up this one thread and leaving it open. Any time i get an extra of something, I will post the offer, gift it, then remove. Others feel free to post your offers within. Personally, I only give to those members who have [H]ardGawd status or higher. Please PM me if you want a game. Much easier to see that anyone gets what they want that way. Here we go: The Lord of the Rings Online: Steely Dawn Starter Pack (Requires base game) Red Faction: Armageddon Path to War DLC War of the Roses: Kingmaker (requires base game) War of the Roses: Kingmaker (requires base game) Sacraboar RIP Trilogy Limit 1 per person for now, just to give others a chance. [*]ARMA: Cold War Assault - given to chaikovsky2002 [*]Sword of the Stars II: Enhanced Edition - Given to vauhs [*]Snuggle Truck - given to snoozininsomniac [*]Darkest Hour: A Hearts of Iron Game - Given to jojo69 [*]Alan Wake Collector's Edition Steam Key - Given to Raekwon [*]Alan Wake's American Nightmare Steam Key - Given to Raekwon [*]Star Ruler - Given to mope54 [*]Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Given to Gilthanis [*]Nightsky - Given to d50man [*]Beatbuddy: Tale of the Guardians - Given to d50man's wife [*]Titan Quest - Given to krylon [*]Cities in Motion 2 - Given to KILLER_K [*]Galaxy on Fire 2 Full HD given to krylon [*]Risk of Rain given to svet-am and krylon and cyclone3d [*]Tiny & Big in Grandpa's Leftovers given to svet-am [*]BioShock - Given away to Gilthanis [*]BioShock 2 - Given away to Gilthanis [*]Galaxy on Fire 2™ Full HD GIVEN AWAY to jmilcher [*]Rock of Ages - GIVEN AWAY to krylon (that's what happens when ya don't all rush for it ;-) [*]Strategic War in Europe - GIVEN AWAY to krylon [*]Syberia 2 - GIVEN AWAY to dr.stevil [*]Trainz Simulator 12 [*]Sid Meier's Civilization V - GIVEN AWAY to _PixelNinja [*]Sid Meier's Civilization V: Gods and Kings DLC - GIVEN AWAY to _PixelNinja [*]Little Inferno - GIVEN AWAY [*]The Bard's Tale - GIVEN AWAY [*]Solar 2 - GIVEN AWAY [*]Thunder Wolves - Given to Araxie on 10/10/14 [*]Wildlife Park 3 - Given to lyang238 Thanks folks! More to come later..