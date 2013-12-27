Perpetual Free Steam Codes Thread

Discussion in 'Free Stuff' started by r00k, Dec 27, 2013.

Page 1 of 28
  1. Dec 27, 2013 #1
    r00k

    r00k 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,656
    Joined:
    Aug 24, 2004
    My Steam account is growing quite large, and I suspect there are other members here with the same, er, problem. It comes to pass that I have been getting extra copies of certain games, and every so often I offer them free to [H]ard|Forum members, they gobble 'em up in a minute or three, 0t0h0e0n0 0i0 0c0l0o0s0e0 the thread.

    Instead, I am opening up this one thread and leaving it open. Any time i get an extra of something, I will post the offer, gift it, then remove. Others feel free to post your offers within.

    Personally, I only give to those members who have [H]ardGawd status or higher. Please PM me if you want a game. Much easier to see that anyone gets what they want that way.

    Here we go:

    • The Lord of the Rings Online: Steely Dawn Starter Pack (Requires base game)
    • Red Faction: Armageddon Path to War DLC
    • War of the Roses: Kingmaker (requires base game)
    • War of the Roses: Kingmaker (requires base game)
    • Sacraboar
    • RIP Trilogy

      Limit 1 per person for now, just to give others a chance.



      [*]ARMA: Cold War Assault - given to chaikovsky2002
      [*]Sword of the Stars II: Enhanced Edition - Given to vauhs
      [*]Snuggle Truck - given to snoozininsomniac
      [*]Darkest Hour: A Hearts of Iron Game - Given to jojo69
      [*]Alan Wake Collector's Edition Steam Key - Given to Raekwon
      [*]Alan Wake's American Nightmare Steam Key - Given to Raekwon
      [*]Star Ruler - Given to mope54
      [*]Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Given to Gilthanis
      [*]Nightsky - Given to d50man
      [*]Beatbuddy: Tale of the Guardians - Given to d50man's wife
      [*]Titan Quest - Given to krylon
      [*]Cities in Motion 2 - Given to KILLER_K
      [*]Galaxy on Fire 2 Full HD given to krylon
      [*]Risk of Rain given to svet-am and krylon and cyclone3d
      [*]Tiny & Big in Grandpa's Leftovers given to svet-am
      [*]BioShock - Given away to Gilthanis
      [*]BioShock 2 - Given away to Gilthanis
      [*]Galaxy on Fire 2&#8482; Full HD GIVEN AWAY to jmilcher
      [*]Rock of Ages - GIVEN AWAY to krylon (that's what happens when ya don't all rush for it ;-)
      [*]Strategic War in Europe - GIVEN AWAY to krylon
      [*]Syberia 2 - GIVEN AWAY to dr.stevil
      [*]Trainz Simulator 12
      [*]Sid Meier's Civilization V - GIVEN AWAY to _PixelNinja
      [*]Sid Meier's Civilization V: Gods and Kings DLC - GIVEN AWAY to _PixelNinja
      [*]Little Inferno - GIVEN AWAY
      [*]The Bard's Tale - GIVEN AWAY
      [*]Solar 2 - GIVEN AWAY
      [*]Thunder Wolves - Given to Araxie on 10/10/14
    • [*]Wildlife Park 3 - Given to lyang238



    Thanks folks! More to come later..
     
    Last edited: Aug 10, 2019
    r00k, Dec 27, 2013
    r00k, Dec 27, 2013
    #1
    roshanx likes this.
  2. Dec 27, 2013 #2
    claudespeed

    claudespeed n00b

    Messages:
    41
    Joined:
    Aug 21, 2013
    if u ever wanted to offer a key, i will be happy if you gift me a copy of a game that i don't have
    here is my steam name
    claudep33d
    email: thegreysand@hotmail.com
    i just have 8 boring games
     
    claudespeed, Dec 27, 2013
    claudespeed, Dec 27, 2013
    #2
  3. Dec 27, 2013 #3
    Stardusted

    Stardusted Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    389
    Joined:
    May 10, 2007
    Not that I want any of these games, but could you explain the whole status logic? I mean, why is that so, if you please.

    Thanks (as a member of the community in general) for your generosity anyway.
     
    Stardusted, Dec 27, 2013
    Stardusted, Dec 27, 2013
    #3
  4. Dec 27, 2013 #4
    Rebeldawg

    Rebeldawg Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    251
    Joined:
    Dec 22, 2007
    Just wanted to say thank you for the giveaway!
     
    Rebeldawg, Dec 27, 2013
    Rebeldawg, Dec 27, 2013
    #4
  5. Dec 28, 2013 #5
    Kelvarr

    Kelvarr [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,165
    Joined:
    Jul 19, 2001
    how do you give away Steam games? Do you buy them as gifts (to yourself) initially?
     
    Kelvarr, Dec 28, 2013
    Kelvarr, Dec 28, 2013
    #5
  6. Dec 28, 2013 #6
    r00k

    r00k 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,656
    Joined:
    Aug 24, 2004
    I buy bundles of games from humble bundle.com and indiegala.com for dirt cheap. Sometimes they offer duplicate games in bundles, and I just get extra. I don't really have friends that play computer games or game in general, so I'd rather just share with the [H] community.

    As far as "how", those sites integrate steam for easy activation, and allow you to convert them to gift links.
     
    r00k, Dec 28, 2013
    r00k, Dec 28, 2013
    #6
  7. Dec 28, 2013 #7
    RegisteredToPost

    RegisteredToPost Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    300
    Joined:
    Sep 21, 2004
    I'd be interested in solar 2
     
    RegisteredToPost, Dec 28, 2013
    RegisteredToPost, Dec 28, 2013
    #7
  8. Dec 28, 2013 #8
    jmilcher

    jmilcher [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,414
    Joined:
    Feb 3, 2008
    I would be interested in Little Inferno
     
    jmilcher, Dec 28, 2013
    jmilcher, Dec 28, 2013
    #8
  9. Dec 28, 2013 #9
    koushik

    koushik [H]Lite

    Messages:
    83
    Joined:
    Aug 19, 2013
    I want Bard's Tale if u still have it :)
     
    koushik, Dec 28, 2013
    koushik, Dec 28, 2013
    #9
  10. Dec 28, 2013 #10
    jmilcher

    jmilcher [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,414
    Joined:
    Feb 3, 2008
    Its funny how no one reads the thread.... "[H]ardGawd status or higher"

    Thanks again r00k!
     
    jmilcher, Dec 28, 2013
    jmilcher, Dec 28, 2013
    #10
  11. Dec 28, 2013 #11
    RegisteredToPost

    RegisteredToPost Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    300
    Joined:
    Sep 21, 2004
    I read that. Post count + was so like 2003 :eek:

    Thank you for the swag! :D
     
    RegisteredToPost, Dec 28, 2013
    RegisteredToPost, Dec 28, 2013
    #11
  12. Dec 28, 2013 #12
    Gilthanis

    Gilthanis [H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014

    Messages:
    7,914
    Joined:
    Jan 29, 2006
    Thanks r00k
     
    Gilthanis, Dec 28, 2013
    Gilthanis, Dec 28, 2013
    #12
  13. Dec 28, 2013 #13
    metril

    metril Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    414
    Joined:
    Jun 3, 2007
    I wonder if I'm a GOD?!?
     
    metril, Dec 28, 2013
    metril, Dec 28, 2013
    #13
  14. Dec 28, 2013 #14
    rufio

    rufio [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,354
    Joined:
    Jul 4, 2003
    Up for grabs to any [H] members with Gawd/higher status or 2+ years on the forum.

    Pm me with your request.

    To the Moon
    UFO Afterlight


    Gone
    Batman Arkham GOTY
    Fear 2
    Fear 3
    A New Beginning - Final Cut
    Gemini Rue
    Orcs Must Die! GOTY
    Ticket to Ride
    Bastion
    Splice
    Nightsky
    Deponia
    Little Inferno
    Limbo
    Solar 2
    Beat Hazard Ultra
    Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery
    Crayon Physics Deluxe
    Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
    McPixel
    Hoard
    Avadon: The Black Fortress
    Papo & Yo
     
    Last edited: Mar 10, 2014
    rufio, Dec 28, 2013
    rufio, Dec 28, 2013
    #14
  15. Dec 29, 2013 #15
    Oniigumo

    Oniigumo Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    274
    Joined:
    Sep 25, 2007
    Thanks! :)
     
    Oniigumo, Dec 29, 2013
    Oniigumo, Dec 29, 2013
    #15
  16. Dec 29, 2013 #16
    chibe

    chibe [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,403
    Joined:
    Mar 29, 2011
    Thank you rufio!
     
    chibe, Dec 29, 2013
    chibe, Dec 29, 2013
    #16
  17. Dec 30, 2013 #17
    svet-am

    svet-am [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    5,146
    Joined:
    Jan 6, 2003
    Thanks rufio!
     
    svet-am, Dec 30, 2013
    svet-am, Dec 30, 2013
    #17
  18. Dec 30, 2013 #18
    KILLER_K

    KILLER_K [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,597
    Joined:
    Feb 6, 2008
    Very nice of everyone dong this. Just wanted to say thanks for doing this.
     
    KILLER_K, Dec 30, 2013
    KILLER_K, Dec 30, 2013
    #18
  19. Dec 30, 2013 #19
    Troub

    Troub Gawd

    Messages:
    757
    Joined:
    Aug 23, 2006
    Very nice indeed :).
     
    Troub, Dec 30, 2013
    Troub, Dec 30, 2013
    #19
  20. Dec 30, 2013 #20
    cyclone3d

    cyclone3d [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    13,167
    Joined:
    Aug 16, 2004
    Just sent you a pm about Solar 2.

    Thanks a bunch!
     
    cyclone3d, Dec 30, 2013
    cyclone3d, Dec 30, 2013
    #20
  21. Dec 30, 2013 #21
    acefightr

    acefightr Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    184
    Joined:
    Jun 3, 2011
    Nice. Keep it up. :)
     
    acefightr, Dec 30, 2013
    acefightr, Dec 30, 2013
    #21
  22. Jan 8, 2014 #22
    Gilthanis

    Gilthanis [H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014

    Messages:
    7,914
    Joined:
    Jan 29, 2006
    I would be interested in Joe Danger 2: The Movie or Papo & Yo if anyone has those...
    I would also be interested in either Trine game from the weekly sale...
     
    Last edited: Jan 9, 2014
    Gilthanis, Jan 8, 2014
    Gilthanis, Jan 8, 2014
    #22
  23. Jan 11, 2014 #23
    Ruffy

    Ruffy [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    2,007
    Joined:
    Mar 31, 2001
    I'll give you Joe Danger 2

    Looking for anything HL2.
     
    Ruffy, Jan 11, 2014
    Ruffy, Jan 11, 2014
    #23
  24. Feb 4, 2014 #24
    r00k

    r00k 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,656
    Joined:
    Aug 24, 2004
    i already had civ 5 and the dlc so for anybody who cannot afford to head on over to humblebundle.com and get you some awesomeness while helping charity, FCFS!
     
    r00k, Feb 4, 2014
    r00k, Feb 4, 2014
    #24
  25. Feb 5, 2014 #25
    dracos

    dracos [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,354
    Joined:
    Jan 8, 2005
    Not Steam.. but I didn't want to start another thread for them..

    I've got four Desura keys, I don't want to install yet another game client so if anybody wants them they can have them


    I have two each of these for Desura:
    99 Levels to Hell
    Battlepaths
     
    dracos, Feb 5, 2014
    dracos, Feb 5, 2014
    #25
  26. Feb 5, 2014 #26
    dr.stevil

    dr.stevil [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    9,094
    Joined:
    Sep 26, 2008
    I'll take it :)

    edit: (I told myself I wouldn't purchase anymore games for a while)
     
    dr.stevil, Feb 5, 2014
    dr.stevil, Feb 5, 2014
    #26
  27. Feb 28, 2014 #27
    FiveFig

    FiveFig Gawd

    Messages:
    517
    Joined:
    Jun 27, 2011

    Awww shucks, I'm like 200 posts and 3 months short of meeting those requirements
    All I ever wanted was to pretend I was a big bad dragon (like in [H]oard) and terrorize the countryside burninating things...

    Well, if nobody's taken it by then, I'll be posting again! :rolleyes:
     
    FiveFig, Feb 28, 2014
    FiveFig, Feb 28, 2014
    #27
  28. Feb 28, 2014 #28
    rufio

    rufio [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,354
    Joined:
    Jul 4, 2003
    Key PMd for excellent use of online sarcasm.
     
    rufio, Feb 28, 2014
    rufio, Feb 28, 2014
    #28
  29. Mar 2, 2014 #29
    stinger608

    stinger608 [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    5,415
    Joined:
    Sep 13, 2009
    I have a couple of games if anyone wants them. Also needs to have Gawd or higher and 3+ years. :p

    [strike=]Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter[/s] Given to Dieseldog49 :D

    [strike=]Trine.[/s] Given to Gilthanis :D

    PM for details on gifting.

    Okay, both keys are gone now.
     
    Last edited: Mar 4, 2014
    stinger608, Mar 2, 2014
    stinger608, Mar 2, 2014
    #29
  30. Mar 5, 2014 #30
    r00k

    r00k 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,656
    Joined:
    Aug 24, 2004
    Trainz Simulator 12 is now available.
     
    r00k, Mar 5, 2014
    r00k, Mar 5, 2014
    #30
  31. Mar 5, 2014 #31
    kyvhy66

    kyvhy66 Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    409
    Joined:
    Jul 19, 2010
    I'll take it please, Pm sent.
     
    kyvhy66, Mar 5, 2014
    kyvhy66, Mar 5, 2014
    #31
  32. Mar 5, 2014 #32
    r00k

    r00k 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,656
    Joined:
    Aug 24, 2004
    Given. Not a [H]ardGawd, but 3.6 yrs on the forum... i'll go for it. Enjoy!
     
    r00k, Mar 5, 2014
    r00k, Mar 5, 2014
    #32
  33. Mar 5, 2014 #33
    svet-am

    svet-am [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    5,146
    Joined:
    Jan 6, 2003
    damn. I just saw Trainz in my email and was hoping to get in on it.
     
    svet-am, Mar 5, 2014
    svet-am, Mar 5, 2014
    #33
  34. Mar 5, 2014 #34
    r00k

    r00k 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,656
    Joined:
    Aug 24, 2004
    r00k, Mar 5, 2014
    r00k, Mar 5, 2014
    #34
  35. Mar 12, 2014 #35
    dracos

    dracos [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,354
    Joined:
    Jan 8, 2005
    Yes I know it's free to play on Steam.. but I got a key for it, so whoever takes it just post a reply that you did

    Monday Night Combat
    Steam Key: Q7PBT-TTWQQ-ZXHJL
     
    dracos, Mar 12, 2014
    dracos, Mar 12, 2014
    #35
  36. Mar 12, 2014 #36
    chibe

    chibe [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,403
    Joined:
    Mar 29, 2011
    Glad to see someone take it and not even post a message that they did :(
     
    chibe, Mar 12, 2014
    chibe, Mar 12, 2014
    #36
  37. Mar 12, 2014 #37
    dracos

    dracos [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,354
    Joined:
    Jan 8, 2005

    Guess just putting the key there didn't work... sorry
     
    dracos, Mar 12, 2014
    dracos, Mar 12, 2014
    #37
  38. Mar 22, 2014 #38
    theGryphon

    theGryphon [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,295
    Joined:
    Nov 21, 2011
    If anybody wants to give away Might&Magic X - Legacy for some reason, I'll take it :) Thanks!

    Edit: I can give Splinter Cell Blacklist (Uplay) in exchange :)
     
    theGryphon, Mar 22, 2014
    theGryphon, Mar 22, 2014
    #38
  39. Mar 23, 2014 #39
    radgoos

    radgoos Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    139
    Joined:
    Apr 2, 2012
    I'm interested in just about any racing game.
     
    radgoos, Mar 23, 2014
    radgoos, Mar 23, 2014
    #39
  40. Apr 6, 2014 #40
    noobtech

    noobtech 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,663
    Joined:
    Aug 12, 2005
    Anyone got Day of Defeat Source would be greatly appreciated. I have some steam cards and wallpapers =)
     
    noobtech, Apr 6, 2014
    noobtech, Apr 6, 2014
    #40
Page 1 of 28