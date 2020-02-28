Pentium G3240 stock thin cooler on i5 4570. Safe?

Skylinestar
I'm upgrading from intel Pentium G3240 (53W TDP) to i5 4570 (84W TDP), yet maintaining that same thin intel Pentium stock cooler (no copper core). Should I be worried about heat dissipation? Tuniq TX5 thermal paste applied is pea sized. When idling, HWiNFO64 shows CPU package 48°c, motherboard 38°c, HDD 35°c, GPU 39°c. Load is about 90°c. My room is 28°c. Are the readings normal? I know the i5 stock cooler is the thin cooler but with copper core. Hence, I'm a bit worried.
Screenshot of OCCT stress test attached.
