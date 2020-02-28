Pentium G3240 stock thin cooler on i5 4570. Safe?

I'm upgrading from intel Pentium G3240 (53W TDP) to i5 4570 (84W TDP), yet maintaining that same thin intel Pentium stock cooler (no copper core). Should I be worried about heat dissipation? Tuniq TX5 thermal paste applied is pea sized. When idling, HWiNFO64 shows CPU package 48°c, motherboard 38°c, HDD 35°c, GPU 39°c. Load is about 90°c. My room is 28°c. Are the readings normal? I know the i5 stock cooler is the thin cooler but with copper core. Hence, I'm a bit worried.
Screenshot of OCCT stress test attached.
 

For stress testing that is too hot but that is not how you will use your pc. What are temp loads during normal usage?
 
The stock cooler is basically the cheapest way to guarantee Intel's specified base performance for the given TDP. Using the 53W solution on the 84W CPU is going to lead to problems. Even at full load, 90C is too much for a stock cooler, you shouldn't even be idling at 48C! The scale on the graph is too poor to see what the frequency is, but I'd bet the CPU is thermal throttling. For $20 you can get something loads better like a Hyper 212.

But as Bowman15 said, depends on what you use it for. Web browsing, basic stuff? No worries. Anything that is going to make use of the CPU needs a better cooler.
 
