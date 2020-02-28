Pentium G3240 stock thin cooler on i5 4570. Safe?

The stock cooler is basically the cheapest way to guarantee Intel's specified base performance for the given TDP. Using the 53W solution on the 84W CPU is going to lead to problems. Even at full load, 90C is too much for a stock cooler, you shouldn't even be idling at 48C! The scale on the graph is too poor to see what the frequency is, but I'd bet the CPU is thermal throttling. For $20 you can get something loads better like a Hyper 212.



But as Bowman15 said, depends on what you use it for. Web browsing, basic stuff? No worries. Anything that is going to make use of the CPU needs a better cooler.