Pending for deletion

Its like history repeats it self, Q9650 and Battlefield V, an single underground city map this cause excessive graphics load, when most other maps, they are playable.
Vast majority of people they will never blame the software developer of that map, they will simply pay more for a better CPU.
In other words, the poor work of a single software developer, causes impact to other people wallets, and he will never be punished for his own mistakes.
You did not get it straight.. But neither I am correcting people with wrong thoughts, they are millions and I am just one.
The 5820k is not compatible with my motherboard and besides it was not available. 4790k was the hotrod at the time of purchase.
Do your self a favor not getting out of topic.
No, that’s not how this works.Do your self a favor not getting out of topic.
I went 4770->5775c->1700-> 9900k.
More/faster cores (for compiling/video) is essentially what made me go in that direction. But I haven’t needed more than the 9900k provides so I haven’t upgraded yet. My server is still a 4790 (non k)
That was during the time I "tuned out" of the compute world for a bit. Looking back - that would have been fun and weird.
it's not too late, ebay has a bunch! get that system built!
They won't blame the software developer because you're on a 13 year old CPU that is well past both EOL date and expected use-by date. That's like expecting someone in 2015 to release a game that works well on an Athlon 64 x2 3800+ - or someone in 2005 releasing a game designed for early Pentium processors. Eventually you move on.
It was a nice concept but was not a great overclocker and these days standard memory is so fast that it beats the integrated memory.
No, it doesn’t.I haven’t visited [H] in a number of years I sure hope this thread does not reflect the attitude of the general community.
He’s talking about the L4 cache example in general. It proved relatively pointless. Compared to any modern CPU, it was rapidly outpaced by improvements in system RAM for the use cases envisioned.Can you elaborate more regarding the specific INTEL concept?
i7-5775C 6MB cache, this statistically appears 12% faster than 4Gen i7-4770 8MB cache, and even the 4770K can not compete and win at stock clocks.
All three chips designed to use DDR3, and so statistically again, i7-5775C this appears to make better use of DDR3.
The 5775c has 128mb of high speed memory that is dedicated to the embedded GPU, but it has a "special trick" that allows this memory to be used as a psuedo L4 cache to the main cache if it is not used for graphics.
I haven’t visited [H] in a number of years I sure hope this thread does not reflect the attitude of the general community.
eh, not really - unless you get a cache hit.And so, what I did missed by having my back turned against hardware upgrades for a decade, this is the addition of eDRAM at i7-5775C, which this helped the chip to boost throughput at PCI-e transfers.
at 1080P minimum settings, about half that for 1440P minimum settings (or integrated GPU). It was a meaningless improvement with any real resolution or quality levels. There's a reason the technology didn't go anywhere.The long story in sort, i7-5775C translates to +20 up to +30 fps VS i7-4790K.
Not really? Play at real settings and the improvement is minimal - couple FPS. Any GPU upgrade will be significantly higher. It's a CPU - it's (relatively) meaningless for gaming unless you're doing competitive ultra-FPS/refresh levels. Intel abandoned eDRAM because they didn't want to release it in the ~first~ place. Broadwell was supposed to be a low-power architecture (and Xeon architecture) only - not for socketed release. They were pushed to, and did - but didn't sell many for this platform line at all (they did sell a ton of Xeon and HEDT though, and plenty of low-power laptop chips). You'd do better buying a used 7XXX series X processor now and X299 than anything from that era - and it's almost the same price (Someone in FS/FT has a board+8c combo up for $300). Aside from that, this entire platform is ancient - I mean if you have a spare board and DDR3, and need an upgrade... sure I guess?Anandtech link was a very good find, both CPU's were tested at nothing less than a motherboard this using Z97, this is great because no one can say that i7-4790K this was restricted by the use of older Z87.
Who cares if INTEL lost it footsteps, and did not develop eDRAM according to original planing.
Bottom line is that consumers can gain some extra fps, with their current GPU and delay their next GPU upgrade.
Most people weren't doing that upgrade (1060-1070, or 1080 to 2060), they were coming from older generations. And of course the corporations want to sell things - that's their ~job~.NVIDIA all this time was making money by selling 15FPS on top from GTX1060 to 1070, from 1080 to RTX 2060.
Few FPS on top from a product to another, this become the merchandise so all large corporations to suck consumers blood.
Dude, I don't have a dog in this fight. But why are you so hostile? You ask people why they upgraded and then turn around and berate them for their answers. Why would anyone want to respond to you?
I am now 100% convinced that only 6% of people with brain-cells that won certifications due education, they are capable to translate correctly this specific anandtech editor words = article.
But neither this anandtech editor, this is no better than most others willing to talk all day long, by saying just few things of importance.
INTEL product page i7-5775C among other specifications, the most significant one this shines alone.
Now feel free to delete your message, because this is out of topic, and full of inacurate remarks.
What I am going to buy in the end, this is my business.
Yes, you did. In your first post. That's how this works.
I'm quite capable of reading the article, and even looked at the alternative graphs for other settings levels.I am now 100% convinced that only 6% of people with brain-cells that won certifications due education, they are capable to translate correctly this specific anandtech editor words = article.
It is. I'm pointing out that it's a waste of money. You can get a heck of a lot more horsepower going with something else - a decent Skylake box will run rings around Broadwell and cost less, since a lot more of them were produced and used 6700K are cheap as heck. Picking up a Coffee Lake box will be not a lot more, fully modern, and way faster. If you really want HEDT, look for X99 and a 6800K and the high-end broadwell, instead of this. Or buy a used X299 box and something from the older generations.But neither this anandtech editor, this is no better than most others willing to talk all day long, by saying just few things of importance.
INTEL product page i7-5775C among other specifications, the most significant one this shines alone.
Now feel free to delete your message, because this is out of topic, and full of inacurate remarks.
What I am going to buy in the end, this is my business.