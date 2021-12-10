Pending for deletion

Hi Kiriakos-GR,



Why are you asking the reason behind peoples upgrades and then saying this topic is not for those who upgraded for <insert most likely reasons here>?



I had a 4770k, I upgraded it because it didn't keep up with things like video converting, neural network workloads, handling VM's, hosting game servers, my million tabs i leave open, and my games. It could do any one of those things but I'm a heavy multi-tasker and before pushing things onto my servers I host it on my main pc for a while so I can iterate and tune things quickly and easily. It is also easier for me to diagnose performance issues / bottlenecks of a specific workload on my main PC than on my servers since I don't have to keep uptime on my pc and can close everything but the thing I'm trying to optimize.



I think for gaming, a haswell era cpu with hyperthreading at 4ghz would still be fine most of the time. Especially if all you have is something like a 1070-1080ti/2060-2080/3060 and a 60hz 1080p, maybe 1440p screen. Once you're wanting things like high refresh rates, higher resolutions, the ability to multi-task more than just a couple firefox/chrome tabs + a game... That is when I think one should look at upgrading.



I think most people upgrade because they want their gaming experience to be the best that it can be within their budget. That being said I'm sure a lot of people upgrade because time is money and any time wasted waiting on a pc to load all their VSTs, batch normalize 10k lines of speech, or render a video is a loss that can be reduced by upgrading their hardware. Upgrading just because something is new and shiny is something only degenerates like PC overclocking enthusiasts do.



Also who doesn't have 3 screens at this point? One is just claustrophobic, two is minimum imo.



In summary, I don't understand what question you are really trying to ask here so I rambled instead. Are you asking why YOU should upgrade from a 4790k? Are you asking IF you should upgrade from a core 2 quad system to a haswell era cpu? Are you asking if a 4790k is a good buy today? Or just asking for others experiences when they upgraded from a 4790k to something newer? But then why limit it to people who only upgraded for 'regular use' (regular gaming?) reasons? Isn't upgrading for high frame rate gaming a regular use case? Or to drive multiple screens for a more immersive gaming experience? Or to make money (through work or crypto)?



Closure:

I need some, I won't lie. Please enlighten me.