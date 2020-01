None of these are really multiplexers though. That would imply that it is taking a PCI-E x4 slot and attaching two drives to it. An NVME takes 4 lanes (typically), and these dual cards require a PCI-E x8 slot so half the slots go to one SSD and half go to the other. Gigabyte's 4 drive version requires an x16 slot so again 4 lanes go to each drive.

