In order to have PCIe Bifurcation to work for 2 PCIe devices you need the following:1) Bios Support, the Bios needs to have th code to detect en change the PCIe lane assignments from 16x to 8x/8x if the code is not there it doesn't work2) Each PCIe device needs a Reference Clock. Multi PCIe boards have multiple Reference clocks 1 for each PCIe slot. In order to get more then 1 PCIe reference clock into 1 PCIe slot you need eitherA) deviate from the PCIe specification and use some of the pins to bring in another reference clock. This is what SuperMicro does.B) Multiplex the Reference clock on the PCIe riser PCB.I've had a look into this as well with the same idea of running X99 ITX with 2 GPUs. I've measured all of the pins on this SuperMicro card and in my excel sheet below you can see they hacked up the PCIe slot specification to get all the signals in, that is why they only work on a select number of their own server boards.RSC-R2UG-2E4EThe actual pin-outThe other option I've looked into is the PLX chip, but those will be very expensive, this is old information but these things can cost as much as $80, plus the validation that needs to be done because of the switching involved. But with a PLX chip you can get any dual GPU setup to run on a single PCIe slot, but that riser will more then likely costs $100+