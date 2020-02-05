PCIe 8X slot Graphics cards

Thanks to AMD not continuing with drivers for their legacy graphics cards (ES1000), I am stuck with the Basic Display Driver within Windows Server 2012 which is doing my head in having to look at a bland & stretched image on the monitor attached to it!!! I need to find a PCI-e 8X SLOT capable graphics card that has drivers for Server 2012. No point recommending cards with physical 16x connection as the only slots on the Server are 8x & 4x physical slots. The only other slot is a PCI-X 64bit 3.3v slot which I need to install a PCI USB controller card that I have sitting around looking all pretty & ish (although I could buy a PCI-e USB 3.0 controller card instead but then would need a PCI-X or PCI graphics card with the drivers for 2012).



Any serious suggestions that are not going to cost me a fortune that I should be looking out for? I had a look on eBay for such cards & nothing came up other than 16x to 8x adaptors which I would not be able to use as the physical slots on the mother board would get in the way of fitting the card in place (no horizontal back slot plates)