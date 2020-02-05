PCIe 8X slot Graphics cards

OliverQueen
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2019
- Messages
- 150
Thanks to AMD not continuing with drivers for their legacy graphics cards (ES1000), I am stuck with the Basic Display Driver within Windows Server 2012 which is doing my head in having to look at a bland & stretched image on the monitor attached to it!!! I need to find a PCI-e 8X SLOT capable graphics card that has drivers for Server 2012. No point recommending cards with physical 16x connection as the only slots on the Server are 8x & 4x physical slots. The only other slot is a PCI-X 64bit 3.3v slot which I need to install a PCI USB controller card that I have sitting around looking all pretty & ish (although I could buy a PCI-e USB 3.0 controller card instead but then would need a PCI-X or PCI graphics card with the drivers for 2012).
Any serious suggestions that are not going to cost me a fortune that I should be looking out for? I had a look on eBay for such cards & nothing came up other than 16x to 8x adaptors which I would not be able to use as the physical slots on the mother board would get in the way of fitting the card in place (no horizontal back slot plates)
Any serious suggestions that are not going to cost me a fortune that I should be looking out for? I had a look on eBay for such cards & nothing came up other than 16x to 8x adaptors which I would not be able to use as the physical slots on the mother board would get in the way of fitting the card in place (no horizontal back slot plates)