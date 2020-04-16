PCI Slot Cover / Cable Passthrough

VanGoghComplex
I know Case Modding is an odd spot for this, but for lack of a more general electrical/wiring forum, I thought this the best place...
I'm looking for a PCI slot cover that's got integrated cable passthroughs. What I'm imagining looks like this:
...but this particular Phobya model looks like it just takes a Molex connector from inside the PC and distributes it to four external plugs with no way to grab tach signals or send PWM signals.
My use case is a wiring umbilical for an external rad setup. I'll be powering a Splitty9 from my Aquaero, and powering/controlling a D5 pump from my PSU and Aquaero. So, total of 8 pins needed.
I'm about to settle on this:
That female side of this EPS plug combo looks like it's designed to be panel-mounted, so I could bust out the dremel on a PCI slot cover and try to make a rectangular hole. Emphasis on try.
Does anyone know of a more elegant solution for this kind of thing?
