PC suddenly freezes.

rocessor Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-8700K CPU @ 3.70GHz, 3696 Mhz, 6 Core(s), 12 Logical Processor(s)

Motherboard: BaseBoard Product ROG MAXIMUS X HERO (WI-FI AC)

Windows 10 64 up to date.

PSU: EVGA 850W Evga SuperNova P2 80 Platinum Certified Modular

2 Samsung v860 EVOs

Kingston 32GB HyperFury DDR4

I'm trying to backtrace a new problem on my machine as of late.The recent hardware change is an EVGA RTX3080 XC3. The latest driver for Cyberpunk is installed. This happened once on the driver previous to it. I don't know if it's the video card doing this or not but the machine itself is just north of two years old and has run like a champ.My configuration is below in quotes. I am fairly certain this problem did not occur before the GPU swap.The issue is I can be going about my business outside of gaming and the computer suddenly completely freezes and is unresponsive and then I get a black screen that forces me to hard shut down and restart. So far, probably by random happenstance, this has not happened to me in a game yet. I am not sure where to begin with this or what to make of it.I am looking through Event Viewer and nothing is really standing out. No BSODs. It's possible I may not know what I'm looking for.System configuration: