PC (sometimes) shuts down a split second after being powered on

Good time of day everyone,



I've been seeing some strange behavior with my machine (configuration is detailed below) recently, and was hoping somebody could help. A couple of days ago, I tried to fit a 10Gbit NIC into the machine, and while the card worked -- it would sometimes (but not always) so happen that when starting the computer, it would power on for a split second and then go back off (the power LED that's on the case would remain on, for some reason, as well as the motherboard's RGB lighting). The only way then to start the machine would be to power-cycle the PSU. This would happen once in every ~5 times in which I powered on the machine.



Switching the newly-installed NIC into a different PCIe slot made no difference; and the same is true for replacing said NIC with an identical one. Taking the NIC out made the machine start correctly almost every single time -- apart from one time in which I was able to reproduce the issue without said NIC being installed (by power-cycling the machine a couple dozen times, in succession). This tells me that this is not a mere incompatibility between the NIC and some other component as the issue still exists, albeit it is much more rare.



The configuration is as follows:

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

ASUS Crosshair VIII Dark Hero (BIOS version is 4602, the latest one)

ASUS ROG Thor 1200P PSU

128GB of RAM at 3200MHz (four sticks)

ASUS TUF 4090 OC (in a 600W configuration, using a CableMod cable)

Creative Sound Blaster AE-9

The system has two NVMe drives installed, as well as one SATA SSD.

4 case fans and two CPU fans (mounted on a Noctua NH-D15 chromax.black)



The system is indeed loaded with components, some of which may consume significant amounts of power -- with the sound card itself requiring its own PCIe 6-pin power connector (it consumes 75W through the PCIe slot and another 75W through the cable). Still, with all that hardware -- but without the added NIC -- it took a lot of tries to reproduce this. Until a couple of months ago, that same PC had a 3090 card installed and no discrete sound card, and I hadn't seen anything like this in two years of use.



What I suspect is that the initial spike (or rather, surge) that happens during power on, when all said components are installed, would sometimes trip the PSU's protection circuitry (presumably, having to power-cycle the PSU indicates that said protection circuitry did indeed kick in), resulting in the aforesaid -- and that this would happen considerably more often with the added initial load that is incurred by the NIC. Still, the NIC's peak power consumption is a mere 6W, and as such I cannot understand why it would make such a big difference in terms of recurrence. Moreover, it is unclear to me why the power LED remains on after a failed power on attempt.



It is also noteworthy that I've installed an identical NIC into my second machine (a 5900X with a 3090 card and an 850W Antec PSU) -- and on that machine I am not seeing anything like that.



Does anyone have any ideas? Could my suspicion be correct? Would enabling ErP S5 mode (counterintuitively so) be a good idea to try and work around this issue?



Thanks a lot!