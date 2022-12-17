PC shuts down during AOE2&3 multiplayer

My son's PC seems to sometimes shut down and reboot in the middle of multiplayer AOE II and AOE III. It doesn't seem to happen during single player nor in other games. No clue what is causing it...



Mobo was a MSI B450 A Pro Max and now a B550 steel legend, so that isn't it...

CPU is a 5800x

GPU is a 3080

These are both on a custom loop and neither of these break a sweat in these games.



I have the supplies to swap out the GPU and CPU, but not sure why they would be causing the whole system to reboot.



Then there is the PSU...but why would it be the PSU? It seems to handle running Valley, which is way more taxing.



Anyone with a clue????