PC random reboots when playing some games.

S

Stoly

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 26, 2005
Messages
6,637
About a month ago, my PC would enter a boot loop, just before entering the desktop it would reboot. I tought initiallyl to be the SSD as it attemted to repair the installation after several reboots.

I replaced the seasonic 600w PSU with a 700w psu and problem solved.

But a few days ago my kid got the save the world add-on for Fortnite and it would reboot just before entering the playfield. I tested several games and only the Fortnite add-on would reboot, I reinstalled it and it worked.

But now I'm starting to get random reboots agan, now in several games. It may take hours of gaming and maybe run fine for a day or two but eventually it reboots. Some days it reboots several time while gaming. Most of the time, while the game is loading.

The windows logs doesm't say anything other than the kernel power and the event log indicating the reboot.

Is there a HW monitor that can log temperature/voltage for cpu/mobo/gpu?
 
S

svmlegacy

n00b
Joined
Aug 20, 2020
Messages
3
HWiNFO is free and will log to .csv's, among other things. HWMonitor has had known issues with modern stuff.
 
Supercharged_Z06

Supercharged_Z06

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 13, 2006
Messages
2,727
svmlegacy said:
HWiNFO is free and will log to .csv's, among other things. HWMonitor has had known issues with modern stuff.
Click to expand...
You sure you aren't thinking of the classic version? The Pro version seems very up to date - last release, version 1.42, was July 19, 2020. Does .csv and graphs. Free for the first 30 days.
 
S

svmlegacy

n00b
Joined
Aug 20, 2020
Messages
3
Supercharged_Z06 said:
You sure you aren't thinking of the classic version? The Pro version seems very up to date - last release, version 1.42, was July 19, 2020. Does .csv and graphs. Free for the first 30 days.
Click to expand...
I've used the classic HWMonitor, but I see quite often problems lately with high apparent voltages in Zen CPU's due to the observer effect. No idea if it still happens with latest releases.

HWiNFO has been reliable and also offers graphs and such, without any pro version or trial period. I've never had a reason to go anywhere else, aside from Linux systems.
 
cybereality

cybereality

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2008
Messages
5,988
Could be an issue with RAM. Try setting it to default and not XMP (I've had similar instability and it was the RAM speed).

Otherwise could be a heat issue on the CPU, if you're overclocking, set it to stock.

Or maybe the video card has an issue. Have you tried DDU? Do you have a spare GPU to test with?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top