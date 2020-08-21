PC random reboots when playing some games.

About a month ago, my PC would enter a boot loop, just before entering the desktop it would reboot. I tought initiallyl to be the SSD as it attemted to repair the installation after several reboots.



I replaced the seasonic 600w PSU with a 700w psu and problem solved.



But a few days ago my kid got the save the world add-on for Fortnite and it would reboot just before entering the playfield. I tested several games and only the Fortnite add-on would reboot, I reinstalled it and it worked.



But now I'm starting to get random reboots agan, now in several games. It may take hours of gaming and maybe run fine for a day or two but eventually it reboots. Some days it reboots several time while gaming. Most of the time, while the game is loading.



The windows logs doesm't say anything other than the kernel power and the event log indicating the reboot.



Is there a HW monitor that can log temperature/voltage for cpu/mobo/gpu?