PC Partpicker (Estimated Wattage)

How good is PC Partpicker at with estimating the wattage you'll need for your PC?



What I'm getting at is, I put all of my parts in, and it claims I'll need a PSU of just over 500 watts for my setup, and I have a 1000 PSU. I'm wanting to replace my GPU soon. Currently, I have a GTX 980, and I want to upgrade to possibly the RTX 3080 or maybe even RTX 3090. From what I'm seeing, these video cards use almost 200 watts more of power.