PC Partpicker (Estimated Wattage)

How good is PC Partpicker at with estimating the wattage you'll need for your PC?

What I'm getting at is, I put all of my parts in, and it claims I'll need a PSU of just over 500 watts for my setup, and I have a 1000 PSU. I'm wanting to replace my GPU soon. Currently, I have a GTX 980, and I want to upgrade to possibly the RTX 3080 or maybe even RTX 3090. From what I'm seeing, these video cards use almost 200 watts more of power.
 
How good is PC Partpicker at with estimating the wattage you'll need for your PC?

What I'm getting at is, I put all of my parts in, and it claims I'll need a PSU of just over 500 watts for my setup, and I have a 1000 PSU. I'm wanting to replace my GPU soon. Currently, I have a GTX 980, and I want to upgrade to possibly the RTX 3080 or maybe even RTX 3090. From what I'm seeing, these video cards use almost 200 watts more of power.
ive always recommended to use at least the minimum recommended for the gpu. add more if you intend to oc.
 
