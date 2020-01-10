PC O11 Vertical GPU Mount & NVMe Temps?

    Wondering if anyone here has put an X570 board in the PC 011 Dynamic and also has a vertically mounted GPU and two M2 drives (one above the normal GPU slot when horizontal, one furthest down). I was thinking about buying the CoolerMaster vertical mount but wasn't sure how it would affect cooling of the two drives, bottom one the biggest concern.

    Setup would be...

    3x120mm bottom intake, 3x120 top exhaust (AIO), undecided about the side/front 3x120mm's yet.

    M2 drives are the Inland Premium PCIe 3.0 X4 / Phison E12 drives, so not PCIe 4.0 / E16.

    Motherboard will be an MSI X570 Unify.

    Appreciate any input.
     
    In case anyone stumbles across this down the road...

    I wound up not using the Cooler Master mount. It was a little skewed so I decided to just mount the GPU horizontally. I did test with the vertical GPU just for the sake of knowing. Didn't seem to matter much.

    Temps on the lower NVMe drive were 48 under bench load with no vertical mount, 51 with the vertical mount. There's room for some air to get behind the vertical mount plate if you have bottom mounted fans.
     
