I've subscribed to PC Gamer for years; there's a US version with 'Murican English. The hardware reviews are no better than Maximum PC and the build guides are dubious at best and flat-out bad at worst. If you want hardware reviews, you're simply not going to get them in print anymore. I read PC Gamer now primarily for news about games I wouldn't've known about from my limited circle of gaming buddies and my limited time spent on gaming websites. Secondarily, many of the technical and history/culture articles they run are good and interesting. Thirdly, the reviews are usually pretty good. It's cheap enough that I stay subscribed - like $2/issue.