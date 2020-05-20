PC game controller recommendation?

Any recommendations on a wireless game controller/set? I have bought a couple xbox clones on amazon, but they both randomly disconnect and have the odd bug here and there. It's just for couch gaming with stuff like lego games or mega man, so it doesn't have to be amazing. Reliable and possibly kid friendly are my goals on this.



kid friendly as in, games tend to say press the red B, and if the controller just has a plain 1,2,3 or 4...they get super confused. lol