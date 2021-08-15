PC Crashing while Playing or starting games

Sebastian_1216
n00b
- Joined
- Aug 14, 2021
- Messages
- 1
Hello
I got the Problem that my PC is crashing while playing Rust and also that my PC is crashing when I start Call of Duty. If i play GTA 5 it works normally and fine.
https://www.userbenchmark.com/UserRun/45420361
My specs are : AMD Ryzen 5950X / corsair vengence 32gb Ram / Geforce GTX 1070
PSU : Thermaltake Tough Power Grand Series RGB 1050W 80 Plus Platinum
CPU cooler : Corsair H150I Pro
Temp while running Cinebench and Userbenchmark are around 60 to a max of 65
Probably also good to know i mostly have Discord / Logitech G HUB / Steam / Teamspeak / Voicemeeter open while playing games
I tried to activate DOCP but if i activate it my PC doesnt start anymore and i get an organge Ram light on my Mainboard. I than have to pull out the Bios Battery to reset my Bios and after that my PCworked again fine but still with only 2133mhz.
I already tried to update all drivers / downloaded newest windows version / locked at the tempretures who where normal / Deactivated all overclocking
i ran out of ideas so i need some help. The confusing part is that GTA works fine Rust works only a bit after than crashing while playing and call of duty works not at all because it crashes and mostly i cant even see the first call of duty text that it starts.
So if you got any ideas i woud be thankfull.
I got the Problem that my PC is crashing while playing Rust and also that my PC is crashing when I start Call of Duty. If i play GTA 5 it works normally and fine.
https://www.userbenchmark.com/UserRun/45420361
My specs are : AMD Ryzen 5950X / corsair vengence 32gb Ram / Geforce GTX 1070
PSU : Thermaltake Tough Power Grand Series RGB 1050W 80 Plus Platinum
CPU cooler : Corsair H150I Pro
Temp while running Cinebench and Userbenchmark are around 60 to a max of 65
Probably also good to know i mostly have Discord / Logitech G HUB / Steam / Teamspeak / Voicemeeter open while playing games
I tried to activate DOCP but if i activate it my PC doesnt start anymore and i get an organge Ram light on my Mainboard. I than have to pull out the Bios Battery to reset my Bios and after that my PCworked again fine but still with only 2133mhz.
I already tried to update all drivers / downloaded newest windows version / locked at the tempretures who where normal / Deactivated all overclocking
i ran out of ideas so i need some help. The confusing part is that GTA works fine Rust works only a bit after than crashing while playing and call of duty works not at all because it crashes and mostly i cant even see the first call of duty text that it starts.
So if you got any ideas i woud be thankfull.