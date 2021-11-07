PC cable grommet? where do you buy those?

Im looking for a good grommet kit to mod one of my machines.
I have not been able to find something nice, most of the ones i saw in shops here had the center empty, Besides they did not have any that could match the 24pin power suppy connector.
is there any place that sells those as a kit with diffent sizes?
