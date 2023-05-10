PC Audio Ports Being Phased Out - How to move the HD audio connection to the back?

I had a hard time finding an X670E board with all the 5.1/7.1 Ports.I just got the MEG X670E ACE motherboard as it was the only one I found with 10GB Ethernet and all the PC audio ports.-It makes 6 thumping like pops each time I boot up but I guess I can live with that. It's just a $600 board after all.Some boards are down to just 2 ports making room for iGPU HDMI and DP ports.I want to use both my 5.1 speakers and I need the headphone and mic for work.There is a mice port on the back but it looks like the other remaining port is only for the 7.1 side speakers or a line out.I'd like to move the HD audio ports to the back but can't find a bracket for it.I found this older thread.Why is it bad to add new info to an older thread vs making a new one about the same thing?