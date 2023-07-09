PC Amplification - Bluetooth with full control

Hi guys,



First time posting in here so I hope this is the right place to post my question.



I currently have my audio output going to a Behringer 4 way splitter / amplifier. The amplifier then sends audio to my Blitzwolf bluetooth device which my headphones connect to. This setup works great as it achieves me being able to boost and control amplification through my headphones (Anker Soundcore Q30 & Sony WH1000XM3).

The downside to this setup is my headphone(s) buttons apart from volume are useless when controlling the music, last track, next track, pause etc will not function which I understand.



I am wondering if there is a solution to this?



I need my PC to be the source of the audio, my headphones to connect via bluetooth, variable amplification (even if I want to over power my headphones) and for my headphones to be able to utilise the buttons next, last, pause track etc..



Would welcome your recommendations or thoughts on this and would gladly answer any questions if I have not been to clear in the above.



Many thanks