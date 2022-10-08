PBO not working

Hello all i have a x570 Aorus pro mobo from gigabyte and an 5800x. I enabled PBO and XMP (64 GB 3200Mhz memory) in the bios but with cinebench benchmark R23 (multi or single thread) and HW monitor the clock speeds stay stuck min and max at 3749 Mhz constantly when cinebech is run??? With no benchmark run the clocks are 2999 on all cores.Temps are 45 degrees celsius and 57 watt on Hw monitor when running benchmark at 3749 Mhz all cores. why does PBO not boost my cpu ? Latest bios F36d and latest drivers.Please help ....