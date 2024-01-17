PayPal is no longer safe against scammers...

PayPal will deny disputes as long as the scammer provides a "delivered" tracking number to your city.
Even their executive offices (via State DOJ complaint) said, "we conducted an additional review and confirmed no PayPal errors occurred when denying your Claim based on the evidence provided by both you and the Seller."

I submitted documentation proving they were scammers.
Even explained the scam page by page...

On 12/27 and 12/28 the scammer wrote the order was not processed due to an internal error and also said the product is out of stock.
On 12/29 the scammer uploaded a new scam FedEx tracking number showing delivery on 12/23.
The dates do not match up plus the scammer already confirmed the order was not processed / shipped.
FedEx tracking has a picture of the package showing a garage that does not match my garage.
I provided a picture of my house from redfin.com which uses Google maps.
My address is on the order and on my PayPal account.
The weight of the shipment does not match the estimated weight of the item I ordered factoring in shipping box + material, at least 2.6lbs difference.

PayPal either did not review my documentation or is completely incompetent.

Currently working on a dispute with Chase, credit card. Which is also frustrating to deal with since the "senior" dispute representative was rude.

I'm convinced scammers can say "I will scam you LOL" and likely get away with it.
 
Was this on the forum or something? PayPal protection is really a last resort against scamming, you shouldn't expect it to protect you.
 
I heavily recommend against Paypal, and consider them 100% malicious. I do not trust them and I avoid them at all costs.
I would rather use Amazon or crypto even.
 
Shady website. This also has nothing to do with the fsft forum here....
Aliexpress is not shady i have ordered many things through there. Sure there might be a shady seller on that site similar to how things go with amazon or ebay third party sellers. OP is just warn8nh of his paypal experience which may relate to those that ise paypal for fsft forum. trikat did you report the issue to alixpress? They should be able to adress issues with orders. I had missing thermal pads from a wb i ordered and reported it throught the order.
 
