Password manager

I don't use one. I have 15 passwords that are 13 to 16 characters long with letters, numbers and symbols in my memory. The key is that you don't let the device remember your password. I have to input them every single time and almost everyday.
If you do not want to write your password down (because you need them on your mobile) a password app manager is probably the way to go, best way to not repeat them over different account (for regular people attack come from online, not from people having physical access to your computer, the do not write down on a piece of paper your password earlys 2000s talk was a disaster, with people using simple password they reused instead)
Keypass is a free opensource one but can be complicated.
Now a day there is list of Microsoft and others that do quite the high security affair, you can look at: