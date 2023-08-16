Password manager

If you do not want to write your password down (because you need them on your mobile) a password app manager is probably the way to go, best way to not repeat them over different account (for regular people attack come from online, not from people having physical access to your computer, the do not write down on a piece of paper your password earlys 2000s talk was a disaster, with people using simple password they reused instead)Keypass is a free opensource one but can be complicated.Now a day there is list of Microsoft and others that do quite the high security affair, you can look at:I use nordpass after a really low price long term offer, it work really well, but multi device at the same time is an addon option and you can be logged only at one at the time with the basic