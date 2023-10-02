Pas through video

I used to use an oculus rift, but it was always too hot and uncomfortable to use in the warmer months which is pretty much always since I moved to Florida. It used a bunch of usb ports and a base station. I don't typically do VR games I like watching movies 3d / normal and streaming Youtube mainly, typically on a huge screen floating in space. I tried playing PC games but there was no pass through video and I'm not a touch typist. Newer headsets have pass through video, use fewer usb cables and have better cooling and I'm thinking of getting one again. I've been comparing the HP Reverb G2 and the quest 3. Looks like quest 3 may have the better pass through but it doesn't connect to a display port, its wirelessness is a feature, I'm sure it can connect to streaming services and has a browser for youtube, but probably doesn't have as good video fidelity, it doesn't run indefinitely it has a battery life and I've read not as good speakers. Its probably better for VR games but thats not really my thing. The Reverb is connected to a display port on your video card and is probably better for PC games and media streaming provided the pass through is good enough for keyboarding it is likely better for PC games. Hard to find a video about them online that isn't all about hand tracking and vr games Any of you guys have opinions or experience with this? Thanks.