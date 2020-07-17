Paper Mario: The Origami King

So other than the stupid sticker game which just looked horrible(and the reviews seem to agree) I've played all of the main games and enjoyed them. On this though its spin the wheel and either jump or hit with hammer. You can use a power up you can buy or find too. But it seems like you don't have the party system.



The sad part is that the game could have been pretty good if the text moved at a normal speed and well if they hadn't made the combat system so stupidly simple.