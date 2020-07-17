Paper Mario: The Origami King

I picked this up today and was looking forward to it but Nintendo seems to have looked at the glacier pace text moved in Breath of the Donkey bawls and said wait, we can get another 10 hours of gameplay easy making the text even slower. It destroys the game with its slow pace, same with the tutorial. Also not a fan of the new combat system but its not a deal breaker.

I'd skip this if you haven't bought it.
 
I saw IGN's review on YouTube and they gave it a 7/10, so sounds about right. I wasn't planning on getting it anyways since I haven't played any previous Paper Mario games. Super Mario RPG is one of my favorite games of all time though, so I'd like to try them at some point.

Get that "Breath of Donkey Bawls" shit out of here though. 😜
 
So other than the stupid sticker game which just looked horrible(and the reviews seem to agree) I've played all of the main games and enjoyed them. On this though its spin the wheel and either jump or hit with hammer. You can use a power up you can buy or find too. But it seems like you don't have the party system.

The sad part is that the game could have been pretty good if the text moved at a normal speed and well if they hadn't made the combat system so stupidly simple.
 
