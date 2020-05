DDR didn't show much of a performance increase on PIII era CPUs. Even most AMD K7 CPUs didn't show much of a benefit of having DDR.The only PIII chipsets that supported DDR were some via chipsets (and all via chipsets at that time had HORRIBLE memory bandwidth). I know abit and asus made boards but I doubt you'll be able to find any new ones any more. Look around the FS forums, maybe you can find something. But I really reccomend just looking for a nice SDRAM mobo like the Abit ST6./edit: I just happened across an ST6 here: