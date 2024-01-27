Overclocking my 4090 FE?

Hey guys, I finally picked up a 4090FE and bult a new computer based off a 7800X3D. This was kinda forced because I also upgraded my Monitor to the 57" Odysse. The monitor was great for work as a software engineer, but has also caused me to upgrade the computer to play modern games, thus the push to waste a bunch of money.



Right now I am trying to get MWIII to stay over 120 FPS. It is very close but has some dips.



Also, I put the 4090FE into a Heatkiller waterblock, it has a 600watt cable, and a new 1500 PSU to power it.



So what can I do with this thing? Most people seem to be undervolting it, but I don't think I'm interested in that. What I need is a little more speed so I can turn up the graphics settings. I'm sure other games will push this card even harder, and the card will struggle more. This monitor really needs next gen cards to work properly (4090 does not have display port 2.0 on their cards, so im hardware locked to 120htz instead of 240 htz anyways). So ya I bought the card understanding I will really need to get a next gen card eventually to properly run some games, but I'm ok with that as it is worth it for work purposes alone. I'm ok with 120fps for now as I have never had a 120fps capable machine before, let alone at this resolution.



Some research has shown that more recent cards maybe be voltage locked in the bios, but I don't understand all the ramifications or how I can tell what voltage my card is at. I unfortunatly forgot to take a picture with the core cleaned off (not sure if that would be helpful anyways). I don't see anything in afterburner that tells me if I have a -300 or -301 core. I can increase voltage in MSI afterburner, but it shows as % rather than in mv like most atricles are suggesting. Maybe I don't need to mess with this anyways? Do I instead only need to increase the maximum power limit?



Thanks in advance.